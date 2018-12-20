Citing inflation and the rising cost of materials, organizers of the International African American Museum said Thursday they need to raise another $10 million before construction can begin.
Trade tariffs, which have affected the price of building products such as steel, contributed to a 20 percent increase in the estimated costs, officials said.
In August, fundraisers passed their $75 million goal, which was the estimated total needed to start construction. After hitting that target, Charleston City Council hired a construction manager, Turner-Brownstone, and started soliciting bids.
That's when project leaders learned the sticker price had climbed.
“It feels as if we’ve run a marathon, only to be met at the finish line with the news that we must run 10 more miles," said former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley, a longtime supporter and fundraiser for the museum. "But, we’re in shape, and we will win the race, as we draw on our enduring dedication and duty to create this institution, which will honor essential chapters of American history.”
The plans for the project were first announced almost 20 years ago, when Riley declared in a 2000 inaugural speech that the city would be home to a museum honoring African American history and heritage.
Of the $10 million in extra funds that are needed, $3 million has been raised.
Anita Zucker, CEO of The InterTech Group Inc. of North Charleston, has agreed to double her original 2015 donation of $1 million.
Another undisclosed donor pledged $1 million this week.
The museum received a $5 million pledge last month — the largest donation from individuals to-date — from former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson and wife Rosalind. Of that sum, the couple designated $1 million for construction and $1 million for staffing and startup. The remaining money was set aside to fund field trips for underprivileged schools in the Carolinas and Georgia.
Between the Richardsons' pledge, Zucker's increased donation and the undisclosed $1 million gift, the museum has about $7 million to raise.
Museum officials still hope to stick to the current timeline, said CEO Michael Boulware Moore. They hope to present a construction contract to the city in late January, break ground in May and open the doors in 2021.