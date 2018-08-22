Charleston's International African American Museum has received another $500,000 donation.
The gift is from Harry and Susan Frampton, according to an announcement Wednesday.
The museum's leaders announced last week that they had reached the goal of raising $75 million to build the museum but also said they needed a cushion with the rising cost of construction.
Harry Frampton is a Hartsville native who founded East West Partners, which is based in Colorado, but has been active in Charleston, as well, including the City Gallery at Waterfront Park, One Vendue, The Gadsden, Gadsdenboro Park, The Tides and Tides IV. He is also known for developing upscale ski-resort towns in Colorado.
Susan Frampton is a Beaufort native and former schoolteacher who is active in the non-profit community in Colorado.
"I have watched Charleston grow and evolve over the course of many years now, and I can think of no addition more perfect to the Charleston landscape than the International African American Museum," Harry Frampton said in the announcement. "Joe Riley’s dedication and enthusiasm for this endeavor is unparalleled and inspiring. Susan and I are proud to support this institution, which is so dear to Joe’s heart."
Former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley remains on the museum board and has been active in fund-raising since announcing a vision for the museum in 2000. It will be built near the Maritime Center at the former Gadsden's Wharf, where tens of thousands of enslaved Africans were unloaded on Charleston's waterfront. Construction is expected to start early next year, with an opening two years later.
"It is particularly meaningful to have Harry and Susan’s support from Colorado, half way across the country," Museum President and CEO Michael Boulware Moore said in a statement. "We know that this museum will be relevant and important to Americans from every state in our nation, and this generous gift illustrates just that."