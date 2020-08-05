Charleston restaurant scene keeps changing with makeovers and new venues arriving

The Charleston restaurant scene continues to evolve with older establishments remaking themselves and newer ones trying to make a mark in the highly competitive dining industry.

In northern Mount Pleasant, the former Wild Wing Cafe recently opened under a new name under existing management.

The restaurant in the Market at Oakland Shopping Center is now called Eleven81, a nod to its address of 1181 Oakland Market Road. The menu has been updated as well.

The owners are Andy Palmer, David Clark and Joe Sciortino, who operated the space as Wild Wing since 2009.

After helping grow the Wild Wing brand from one to 32 locations and overseeing the franchise's sale in 2012, the partners subsequently transitioned to running the franchise location in the Market at Oakland.

In 2013, Clark, Sciortino, and Palmer expanded their portfolio and opened SOL Southwest Kitchen + Tequila Bar, with operations in Mount Pleasant and Summerville, as well as Charlotte as 37 Sol. Palmer is also one of three partners that own and operate Tavern & Table on Shem Creek.

Eleven81 is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. every day. Online ordering and delivery through DoorDash is available.

What's else is cooking?

In Goose Creek, burger chain Checkers recently opened at 1638 Red Bank Road, some three years after it said it was expanding to that location.

The restaurant is near North Rhett Avenue and was developed soon after the 2017 announcement. It sat empty until opening in late July. A Checkers representative did not respond Wednesday to a request for comment about the delay.

Three other Checkers restaurants can be found across the Lowcountry with two in North Charleston and another in Summerville.

Also in the suburbs, a restaurant serving Mexican-style cuisine is on the way to Summerville. Pedro's Mexican Grill will open soon at 949 Orangeburg Road, just west of Central Avenue.

Tax-free weekend

It's that time of year again.

South Carolina's 21st annual Tax-Free Weekend begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday and runs until midnight Sunday.

It's meant to help back-to-school shoppers save a few bucks on supplies, but this year's pandemic may result in fewer people walking into stores to avoid crowds. Instead, many are expected to shop online and still get the tax-break on a slew of items.

Not everything is tax-free though. Go to tinyurl.com/y3wuy82d for a list of exempt items.

Buy the bottle

A new liquor store recently opened at 3601 Rivers Ave. near McMillan Avenue in North Charleston.

Twisted Beverages can be found where Payless ShoeSource operated before the chain closed all of its stores last year.

The shop, owned by Clayton Simmons of Summerville, is awaiting its signage, and, despite the boards temporarily placed over the windows until pull-down shutters can be installed, it's open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Gassed up

A new Refuel gas station and convenience store is opening this week in the Charleston area while another will follow by month's end.

The shop on Brighton Park Boulevard in Nexton near Summerville welcomed customers Wednesday while the new store on Middle Street on Sullivan's Island is expected to be in business by the end of August, according to Refuel CEO Mark Jordan.

Food facts

A North Carolina-based grocery chain now has new policies for genetically modified food and farm animal welfare.

Food Lion, part of the Dutch-owned Ahold Delhaize international food conglomerate, is partnering with Retail Business Services, which develops private brand products for each of the company's brands in the U.S., to require all private brand products to have clear labeling on packages that say an item is a bioengineered food.

The policy comes before the federal bioengineered labeling deadline of Jan. 1, 2022.

Earlier this year, Food Lion announced it joined the Ocean Disclosure Project to tell customers where seafood comes from.

The grocer also expects suppliers to establish animal welfare policies such as not testing products on animals and not adding growth hormones, among other measures, all of which will be required by 2025.