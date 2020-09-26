Charleston residents to CDC: More cruise ship health measures are necessary

A small sampling of Charleston residents has let the Centers for Disease Control know they want cruise ships to take much stronger measures to keep passengers coronavirus-free or the vessels should not be allowed to sail again.

Twenty-nine messages contained the key word "Charleston" in the CDC's database of public comments on proposed health-related regulations for cruise ships, including the Carnival Corp.-owned Sunshine that usually sails year-round from Union Pier.

The tiny and unscientific slice of Holy City opinions and responses were among nearly 10,000 from around the country that the CDC has published on regulations.gov in response to a call for public comments. The deadline for those comments ended last Monday.

The CDC's no-sail order for all U.S. cruise ships ends this Wednesday, and the federal health agency is using the public input to help gauge whether that order should be extended.

Carnival is betting it won't. It's accepting reservations for a four-day Bahamas cruise leaving Charleston as early as Dec. 3.

Comments complimentary of the cruise industry were decidedly in the minority.

"My wife and I are avid cruisers!" Joseph Bible told the CDC. "We enjoy being able to board right here in Charleston. ... The ship is not in port very long to begin with, and when they are, they bring in a lot of guests who frequent the downtown area while they are here, which contributes to our economy. ... I believe the cruise ship is very good for our local economy and don't see any problems with the ship remaining in Charleston."

That contrasts with another commenter who didn't provide a name but said they live near the Port of Charleston.

"I really would just prefer the whole industry go away," the person said.

Most of the comments fell somewhere in the middle.

Charleston Communities for Cruise Control, a group that opposes cruise ships at Union Pier, provided an exhaustive list of precautions the industry should adopt to keep their passengers healthy. They include daily temperature and symptom screenings for all passengers and crew, reducing the maximum number of passengers and crew on each ship, eliminating self-serve dining, minimizing or eliminating shore excursions and limiting occupancy to two passengers per cabin.

"When an FDA-approved vaccine becomes available, it should be required that all passengers (and crew) have received it at least 4 weeks prior to sailing," the group said.

Murray Bridges said it is "too early to allow cruise ships to embark or disembark from the Charleston Harbor," but when they do "strict guidelines need to be enforced." That includes temperature checks and 14-day quarantines onboard until anyone with the disease has been cleared.

Tommie Robertson said she thinks public health experts should be onboard every ship to enforce the regulations. She added passengers would be more likely to self-report illness if cruise lines offered full refunds and transportation to quarantine sites.

A cruise line trade group last week said its members — roughly 95 percent of the industry, including Carnival — will require passengers and crew to wear masks whenever social distancing isn't possible once cruises resume. The cruise lines also will test passengers and crew for COVID-19 prior to boarding, limit shore excursions and increase the amount of fresh air in their ventilation systems.

"They have tested the operations in Europe successfully and I think they have put forward a very responsible plan," Barbara Melvin, chief operating officer for the State Ports Authority, said of the cruise line association.

Melvin said the authority's staff has also adopted new health guidelines for cruises to be implemented when voyages resume.

"We're ready when the cruise line industry is ready," she said. "So we're hoping for possibly a December return to operations here."

Anti-cruise ship advocacy group Friends of the Earth has asked the CDC to extend its no-sail order

"The cruise industry has known for years that viruses spread easily on board their ships, just as they know how much pollution they generate," said Marcie Keevere, oceans and vessels program director at Friends of the Earth. "As long as the cruise industry refuses to implement changes needed to protect its passengers, our environment and local communities, the industry should not restart cruising."