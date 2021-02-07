Charleston rents highest in the Carolinas, data shows

Though it is far from the biggest city in the Southeast, rent prices in Charleston are higher than any other metropolitan area in the Carolinas, data from real estate platform Zillow show.

Zillow has been releasing monthly information pulled from the many listings on its website and app for rent and housing prices for years.

Instead of using a simple average, which might not capture a full picture, Zillow's researchers calculate their own "rent index" for 100 of the country's largest metropolitan areas.

Charleston is the 78th-largest among that group. Yet the Holy City had the 35th-highest rent index at the end of 2020.

Charleston ranks ninth among the metro areas Zillow tracks in the South. Overall, rents south of the Mason-Dixon line are highest in Florida's and Texas' big cities. The index is also higher in Atlanta.

Despite higher rents, the median income in Charleston is lower than it is in Raleigh, for example.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

The driving force behind higher rates for Charleston is the city's geographic constraints, said Kenneth Soyeh, a PhD-level assistant professor of real estate at the College of Charleston. The proximity to the coast, as well as limited availability of land on the peninsula, mean there is only so much room for growth.

But Soyeh added there's also not enough housing stock. Part of the problem lies in the lack of available capital for developers to build more, and to build more affordably priced units.

He said eviction laws that favor landlords also can contribute to higher prices. Tenants who can't pay are more easily booted, giving landlords more flexibility and opportunity to raise prices, Soyeh said. A Princeton University study in 2018 gave North Charleston the worst eviction rate in the country.

Zillow isn't the only organization that estimates rent prices, and other sources reflect similar trends.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development publishes median rents — the midpoint in the data. It also found rent prices in Charleston are higher than in Charlotte, Greenville, Raleigh and even Atlanta for some unit sizes. Rentals in Asheville, the smaller western North Carolina mountain town, are more expensive than in Charleston.

Data from the National Low Income Housing Coalition also show Charleston is expensive compared to many of its neighbors: Hourly wages needed to afford rent in Charleston are higher than the largest cities in the rest of South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia, with Asheville again a notable exception.