Charleston region's 2nd Krispy Kreme opens Tuesday; doughnut delivery on the way, too

One of the most-anticipated new diners in the Charleston region is ready to welcome aficionados of its sweet treats, and the North Carolina-based company is leaping into delivery on Saturday, Leap Day, according to a report in USA Today.

The Krispy Kreme Doughnuts shop at 3651 Ladson Road in North Charleston will officially open its doors at 6 a.m. Tuesday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 10 a.m.

In addition to its signature doughnuts, the new shop beside Bojangles' chicken restaurant near Palmetto Commerce Parkway also will offer specialty coffee drinks, brewed coffee and a drive-thru window.

Delivery begins Saturday, but customers have to be within 10 miles of a store, in most cases, Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena told USA Today.

On-demand service Doordash will deliver boxed coffee and doughnuts by the dozen. A $4.99 delivery fee from most locations will be due.

Orders can be placed on the Krispy Kreme app or website, and pickup is available without the fee.

During opening week until March 3 at the new North Charleston location, more than 100 random customers will receive a Golden Ticket at checkout, with each winner receiving one free dozen of the restaurant's signature "Original Glazed" confections every month for a year.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Arriving nearly three years after it was first announced, the sweet treat's return to North Charleston comes after a 19-year absence.

The Winston-Salem, N.C.-based chain once operated on Ashley Phosphate Road, a site that was displaced in 2001 by a road project. Another location could once be found on Rivers Avenue near the former Naval Hospital building.

The chain famous for its airy “Original Glazed” doughnut has had a retail presence in the region since 1951, when it opened at 531 Meeting St. on the peninsula. Several other locations came and went.

The region’s only other Krispy Kreme retail outlet is on Savannah Highway in West Ashley, which opened in 2001.

Founded in 1937, Krispy Kreme operates retail shops in 33 countries and can be found in about 12,000 grocery, convenience and mass merchant stores in the U.S.