Charleston real estate tech firm buys California software company

A Charleston software firm that targets the real estate industry has snapped up a southern California company in a deal that expands the automated technology services it can offer to brokerages and agents.

Financial terms of BoomTown's acquisition of Brokermint were not disclosed. The deal closed last week.

The 37-worker San Diego company developed software that handles the "back-office" administrative and financial tasks that are part of every real estate transaction, such as commissions and accounting.

BoomTown CEO and co-founder Grier Allen said the deal gives his firm's platform "a complete lead-to-close solution, so clients can efficiently and effectively manage the entire prospect lifecycle in one system.”

The two companies have collaborated previously as strategic partners.

BoomTown's original specialty was to help identify and generate real estate sales leads. About 40,000 agents use its software, the company said.

Brokermint said it works with more than 1,200 brokerages and 55,000 agents that process more than 300,000 transactions annually. It will continue to operate under that name.

BoomTown said the acquisition is its third since 2018. The others were Real Contact and MyAgentFinder, both from California.

Founded in 2006 by Grier and business partner Cooper Bane, the onetime local startup's main office is in the Pacific Box & Crate development on the King Street Extension. Its also operates outposts in Fort Mill, Atlanta and San Francisco and has more than 250 employees.

In 2014, the company raised $20.1 million from financiers Adams Street Partners and Susquehanna Growth Equity.