Women are out-earning their male partners more than ever before, including in South Carolina, where two cities have some of the highest percentages of female breadwinners in the country.
In the Charleston area, a woman is the primary provider in about 34.5 percent of households with a heterosexual married couple, according to a new analysis from the software company Volusion using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. That puts the city at No. 5 among mid-size metros for the highest share of female breadwinners.
Columbia ranked even higher, No. 2 among mid-size cities, with almost 36 percent of households where the primary earner is a woman.
Both Charleston and Columbia rank in the top 25 among all metro areas studied, including large, small and mid-size cities.
Michigan's capital, Lansing, topped out the ranking for mid-size cities with a percentage just slightly higher than Columbia's. Among all metros studied, Ithaca, N.Y. had the highest share of female breadwinners, over 42 percent.
Annual earnings for female breadwinners in the Charleston area are among the highest of the metros studied. Women who are the primary providers have a median annual income of $70,000 compared to the median income of $34,900 made by their husbands.
However, male workers in Charleston still have a higher median income overall: $41,600 a year compared to $33,0000.
A 2018 study from the Census Bureau found that, when a woman earns more than a male partner, she is more like to under-report her earnings while he is more likely to inflate his annual income to offset that gender-norm-defying difference.
Research from the Institute for Family Studies also found that there is a "happiness penalty" for breadwinning moms. Just over half of women in heterosexual marriages who out-earn their husbands say they are very satisfied with their family life, compared to 70 percent of women who are not the primary breadwinner.
Satisfaction doesn't differ substantially for married men though, whether they are the top earner or not, the study found.
In two-thirds of South Carolina households, women are either the primary breadwinner or a co-breadwinner, according to the Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network (WREN) but women are more likely to live in poverty, make lower wages than male counterparts and face workplace discrimination.
Issues in the workplace were among the top concerns noted in a recent Change Research poll, commissioned by WREN and the National Women's Law Center, which found that more than half of women in South Carolina say political leaders in state government don't care about them and are out of touch with the needs of working women.
The vast majority of Democrats and Republicans who responded to the survey said they would support a proposal ensuring equal pay for equal work for women. The poll also showed bipartisan support for giving new parents greater access to break times and providing private places to pump milk at work.
- Pivotal Fitness is taking over five Charleston-area O2 Fitness sites.
- Fashion brand Frances Valentine is looking to set up shop in Charleston.
- Cornerstone Minerals will close its King Street shop at the end of March.
- At least one of the five Bojangles' that closed last week has reopened.
- The Victoria's Secret store at the Citadel Mall closed last week.
“In the meantime, we think it’s prudent to take a more measured approach to our future 787 production rates."
— Greg Smith, chief financial officer at Boeing Co.
During a conference call about its earnings Wednesday, Boeing announced that it was scaling back production of the 787 Dreamliner it builds in North Charleston for a second time. After dropping the production rate from 14 to 12 a month, the planemaker will dial that figure back again to 10.
- Elliott Summey has been offered the role of CEO at Charleston's airport, amid controversy and a board member's resignation. (Post and Courier)
- The state is spending $120 million to build four veterans nursing homes, 3 of which will be in powerful lawmakers' hometowns. (Post and Courier)
- Boeing Co. suffered its first annual loss in more than 20 years and upped the estimated cost of the 737 Max grounding to more than $18 billion. (AP)
- Goose Creek budgeted $1.4 million to create a new municipal electric utility, but city leaders say taxpayers won’t foot the bill. (Post and Courier)
- A S.C. animal sanctuary posted an interesting job description this week: They're looking for "piggy cuddlers" to comfort rescued swine. (NY Post)
"Hey boss, did you know the Charleston Police Department is turning to a fast food chain for customer service training?
Coming off an audit that found deficiencies in how the department treats minorities, the department reached out to Chick-fil-A, asking for staff training tips. The chain is often recognized for its hospitality and trains its employees to respond to customers with "My pleasure" in place of "You're welcome."
