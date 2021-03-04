Charleston preservation group's new tours highlight minority businesses, civil rights

The Preservation Society of Charleston is offering a limited series of walking tours this month, including two that go beyond the group's more traditional outings to historic homes and restored buildings.

The first of the three $25 guided events will highlight the history of Black- and immigrant-owned businesses on Morris Street and the next will visit sites important to the city's civil rights history. The third is more conventional — a look at the restoration of a nearly century-old theater.

The series kicks off March 6 with a walk through the Morris Street business district. It's a small section of the peninsula that the society, with help from the College of Charleston's Lowcountry Digital History Initiative, has studied to document the stories of Black and immigrant families who operated businesses in the area.

Information presented in that tour, which is sold out, is part of a larger collaboration between the groups to highlight the "rich and diverse history" of Morris Street, according to the Preservation Society.

A second tour set for March 14 stems from another online project called the Charleston Justice Journey. It will include sites featured on a digital map of sites that are "important to the journey for equality" in Charleston, like the marker at Meeting and Broad streets that recognizes Judge Waties Waring and the Briggs v. Elliot case that challenged segregation and set the stage for the landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision.

The Justice Journey map is still in progress — Preservation Society executive director Kristopher King has said he wants to "double or triple" the number of locations included on it — and places that are either official sites or "in progress" extend beyond the peninsula. This month's tour will cover just a portion of those sites and will start at Washington Park and end at Mother Emanuel Church.

Both that and the Morris Street tour are the sort of programs the nonprofit is looking to offer more often, at future events such as its annual fall tours and in the off-season, spokeswoman Victoria Futrell said.

The group's fall tours are a regular fixture of Charleston's autumnal tourist draws. They were still offered last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, though with several modifications. Most notably, tours did not include visits inside historic homes, and instead the guides focused on the piazzas, porches and gardens outside.

After the success of that format, the society was excited to offer up new tours this month, though still "socially distanced" and mostly outdoors, Futrell said. Also, masks are mandatory.

Of the three, only the third tour, a walk-through of the Sottile Theatre near King and George streets, will venture indoors. The hourlong visit will include background on the history of the building, which was designed as a "movie palace" in 1927.

At its annual Carolopolis Awards, the society recognized the College of Charleston for its yearlong restoration of the Sottile's interior, including two large-scale murals and an illuminated dome.

Because of COVID-19, the society hasn't scheduled many walking tours on its calendar over the past year, but that may be picking up in 2021. The group, which turned 100 in 2020, will be celebrating "Preservation Month" in May with a series of to-be-announced events.

And fall tours are on the calendar for Oct. 7 to Nov. 6. Futrell said attendees can expect a similar format to the modified 2020 events.

The Preservation Society said a silver lining of having to offer outdoor-only events to smaller groups is that it has helped the group make progress on another goal: reducing the impact of tours on historic residential neighborhoods.