Charleston preservation group closing in on goal for first capital campaign in 100 years

Charleston's Preservation Society has changed its goals dramatically over the past 100 years: What began as an effort to save specific buildings evolved into an organization that lists complex issues like flooding impacts and sustainable tourism among its priorities.

For the past two decades, preservation approaches that were successful for most of the group's lifespan have become insufficient, said Kristopher King, the group's executive director.

He pointed to a "surge" in development in recent years that brought "highly sophisticated, well-back developers" to the city seeking permission to build.

"The stakes have just changed," King said.

In response, group leaders have ramped up their work, often challenging development plans that will affect livability and pushing for anything from rejections of building design proposals to seemingly small adjustments, all in the name of preserving the "architectural fabric" of Charleston.

"The details matter," the society's board chair, Elizabeth Cahill, said.

With that in mind, King, Cahill and others started to plan about 18 months ago for the Preservation Society's first-ever major capital campaign, coinciding with the organization's 100-year anniversary in 2020.

Though impacted somewhat by the coronavirus pandemic, the bulk of the fundraising for the campaign was completed by the time the virus reached the region and before nonprofits everywhere started seeking funds to help them weather the financial storm.

To date, the group has raised about $5.5 million of its $6 million goal. The fundraising progress was announced to members Tuesday, several days after a new historic marker was unveiled at 20 South Battery, the site of the first-ever meeting of the Society for the Preservation of Dwellings on April 21, 1920.

The campaign is a kind of preservation effort of it own, collecting the money to sustain and expand the work of a body that's been part of Charleston for the past century.

The money raised should eventually double the size of its advocacy staff, pay for new technology, fund public relations work on major projects and, in "last resort" cases, cover the organization when they "hold the line and litigate," King said.

Another $500,000 was added to the goal to create an Operational Reserve Fund, a kind of rainy-day account set aside with the uncertainty of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in mind.

The economic downturn has dealt a major blow to the state's nonprofits — two-thirds of them will run out of money before the end of the year, one survey found — and the Preservation Society has not escaped the fallout.

Like many organizations, it expects to take a 40 percent to 50 percent hit on its budget this year, King said, but leaders are still taking things quarter by quarter. The Fall Tours, its biggest education program of the year, were budgeted to bring in almost no income this year as tourism in the region remains depressed.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

But fortunately, King said, the Preservation Society entered 2020 at its "greatest point of strength, organizationally." The bulk of pledges had already been made, too: About 75 percent of the money raised so far was promised pre-pandemic.

How the $6M Will Be Used Charleston's Preservation Society is a little over a half-million dollars away from its Centennial Campaign fundraising goal of $6 million. The funds will be broken up for four primary uses: $3 million for an endowment with the goal of doubling advocacy staff from three to six people

for an endowment with the goal of doubling advocacy staff from three to six people $1.5 million for the Preservation Defense Fund, its "war chest" to pay for targeted PR campaigns or litigation

for the Preservation Defense Fund, its "war chest" to pay for targeted PR campaigns or litigation $1 million to pay for technology, including GIS software to track progress, and research

to pay for technology, including GIS software to track progress, and research $500,000 for an Operational Reserve Fund created with future financial impacts from the pandemic in mind

Sales at its King Street retail store were the highest they've ever been in July and August, and September is on track to break a record, too, King said. It's the "most exciting thing" revenue-wise right now, especially considering how unexpected the increase was.

Foot traffic in the shop is down by about 80 percent, King said, and guests can only come inside if they have a reservation or if they knock on the door. Capacity in the store is limited to five customers at a time.

Shoppers seem to be taking more time and dropping their dollars on more expensive items, such as locally made Smithey cast iron pans or Brackish bow ties, a trend that's been seen across the visitor industry as fewer travelers are booking trips but those who do are willing to spend more.

In its early years, the Preservation Society didn't have alternative revenue streams like retail. Almost all funding came from membership dues. There has been an "increasing professionalization" in the way it has operated over its lifetime, Cahill said.

Now, the society has 11 full-time staff positions and is looking to grow.

The largest share of the campaign funds, about $3 million, will fund an endowment to add as many as three new employees to its paid advocacy staff, double what it now has.

As its reach has expanded beyond the peninsula — King called out Johns Island, West Ashley and the Cainhoy area as places where the group is trying to build more relationships — the need for additional help has increased. New staff members would be "targeted at serving those communities," he said.

While fundraising was put on pause for a few months during the pandemic, King said the society saw that interest in its work hadn't waned, likely because of how many issues it has spoken up on so far this year.

"Despite COVID and an absence of in-person public meetings, it has been an unbelievably busy summer," King wrote in September email update for members.

The rest of the email recapped three of the issues the organization has been active on in the past few months: the city's review of plans for a 196-acre development on Laurel Island, the proposed partial demolition of two smokestacks in the East Side neighborhood and the threat to the Phillips Community — a place founded in 1875 by people who were formerly enslaved — from a possible expansion of S.C. Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant.

In that way, King said, the timing of the campaign was fortunate in that the major items on the city's agendas this year have been "reinforcing the need" for their work to their members.

Another thing that piqued potential donors' interest, King said, was plans to expand initiatives like the Charleston Justice Journey, a digital map the society is building to highlight sites "important to the journey for equality in our city."

Money from the $500,000 reserve fund to be set up as part of the campaign will also be used to "accelerate" that work.

So far, 10 sites are officially listed. King said the society hopes to "double or triple" that number.