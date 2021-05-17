Charleston port's union wants to postpone lawsuit until labor dispute is settled

The union that represents dockworkers at the Port of Charleston said it will wait for a labor dispute to be settled before proceeding with a lawsuit against a pair of shipping lines that called on the new Leatherman Terminal.

The International Longshoremen's Association has asked a federal judge to put its complaint on hold while the National Labor Relations Board considers whether non-union labor can operate cranes and other heavy-lift machinery at the North Charleston site.

The ILA alleged its contract with shipping lines calls for an all-union workforce at the site. An administrative law judge is scheduled to hear that case in June.

Meanwhile, a federal judge is expected to approve the ILA's request to postpone hearings in a lawsuit against shipping lines Hapag-Lloyd and Orient Overseas Container Line. The ILA alleged the lines violated the labor pact by sending vessels to Leatherman. The union is seeking $300 million in damages.

A motion to postpone the lawsuit follows the State Ports Authority's request that the NLRB seek a court injunction to keep the new terminal operating with a combination of union and non-union workers. All of the Charleston port's other terminals have operated with that mix of labor for decades.

The U.S. Maritime Alliance — a consortium of shipping lines that negotiates labor at East and Gulf Coast ports — has asked a judge to dismiss the case because the ILA didn't follow the contract's requirement that disputes be heard by a committee and then through arbitration instead rather than by a court.

The lawsuit has caused several shipping lines to steer clear of the terminal on the south end of the former Navy base and reroute their vessels to the Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant.

The SPA said in a statement that the lawsuit "was designed to intimidate ocean carriers using the Port of Charleston from allowing their vessels to call the Hugh Leatherman Terminal." It added that the union's claims "are illegitimate but had the desired effect with a group of ocean carriers not wishing to have exposure to baseless lawsuits in the U.S. legal system."

A spokesman for the ILA did not respond to a request for comment.

The disputes stem from a 2013 amendment to the ILA’s contract with the U.S. Maritime Alliance, which calls for all work at any newly built East or Gulf Coast port to be handled by union members. That amendment was then incorporated into the master contract between the two entities that was signed in 2018 and runs through September 2024.

The SPA for decades has used its own workers and union members at its terminals. Employees of the maritime agency operate the cranes and other heavy-lift equipment while ILA crews help move cargo. The union has long sought to operate the cranes, one of the highest-paying jobs on the waterfront.

The union has said Leatherman is a new terminal subject to the 2013 labor clause. The SPA disagrees, saying the site isn't new because construction started in 2007.

The agency also said the ILA is trying to enforce an illegal third-party boycott against the SPA. The NLRB initially found that allegation has merit.

Two vessels have visited the new terminal in the past 10 days compared to 35 at Wando Welch, according to the SPA’s website.

The first phase at Leatherman can handle about 700,000 containers a year. Once completed, the $2 billion terminal will have three vessel berths and enough space to accommodate for about 2.4 million cargo boxes a year.