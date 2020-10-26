Charleston port's tallest cranes arrive in time for new terminal's debut

A pair of supersized ship-to-shore cranes that will let the Port of Charleston handle some of the biggest container ships sailing today arrived Monday at Columbus Street Terminal downtown, keeping the State Ports Authority on track for the March opening of its new container terminal in North Charleston.

The 169-foot-tall cranes will be able to move cargo onto and off of ships carrying as many as 19,000 cargo containers measured in 20-foot increments. Such vessels are more than 20 percent larger than the biggest container ship that's visited Charleston to date and the tallest that can fit under the Ravenel Bridge.

The cranes, along with three others arriving next week, will line the first of three berths to be built at the new Hugh Leatherman Terminal on the former Navy base in North Charleston. The first berth along the Cooper River is scheduled to open in March. The cranes that arrived Monday will stay at Columbus Street until Wednesday, when they will move up the river to the Leatherman Terminal where they will be raised and commissioned in coming months.

The $1 billion Leatherman Terminal also will have 25 rubber-tired gantry cranes that will be the largest in the authority's fleet, able to stack six containers high and seven containers wide. The hybrid-powered RTGs are set to arrive late this year.

Jim Newsome, the SPA's president and CEO, said the new terminal initially will take some of the workload off Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant. Wando Welch moves about 1.1 million containers of all sizes each year and about 330,000 of those will be handled at the Leatherman site when it opens. That will make room for more retail-related containers at Wando Welch. The SPA is targeting retail goods as a way to boost cargo levels, with a recently announced Walmart distribution center near Ridgeville expected to add 70,000 containers per year on its own.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

The North Charleston Terminal will continue to handle ships carrying up to 8,000 containers — the biggest that are able to fit under the Don Holt bridge.

The five Leatherman Terminal cranes were purchased for $69.5 million in late 2017. It usually takes about two years for cranes to be engineered, fabricated and shipped but the coronavirus pandemic delayed their delivery. The cranes were built by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. in China and made their way to Charleston on a voyage that took them around South Africa's Cape of Good Hope to the Atlantic Ocean.

A five-crane setup is able to move about 175 containers to and from ships every hour. That's important as the size of ships and the amount of cargo they carry has grown. The average number of containers handled for each ship visit has increased 75 percent since 2009 to about 1,050 and Newsome said he expects continued growth.

The cranes are part of a $2 billion spending plan by the SPA and state and federal governments to give Charleston's port the infrastructure it needs to compete for cargo moving on bigger and heavier ships. That plan also includes deepening Charleston Harbor to 52 feet and building an access road that will connect Interstate 26 with the Leatherman Terminal, keeping truck traffic off local streets.

Groundbreaking for the Leatherman site took place in 2007, but the Great Recession and a long-running dispute with North Charleston over the impact railroads serving the terminal will have on local traffic delayed construction, which started in 2017.