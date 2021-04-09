Charleston port's Leatherman Terminal opens after nearly 20 years in the making

NORTH CHARLESTON — When construction of the Leatherman Terminal languished more than a decade ago, Butch Weber considered all his options and decided he might as well stick it out.

Now, more than a decade later, the first ship is scheduled to dock at the port's new container terminal on April 9. And Weber will be the only member of the State Ports Authority's engineering team to have been with the project at this city's former Navy base since the first shovel of dirt was moved in 2007, first as a contractor and then as an authority employee.

"I can remember when things started slowing down, my boss at the time was moving to another job and he was like, 'Man, I don't know if you should stick around, you might want to find something else,'" Weber recalled just days before the Yorktown Express containership was due to become the terminal's debut visitor.

"I remember telling him I really wanted to see that first ship come in," Weber said. "I thought it would be pretty cool. And, man, I finally made it."

That deep exhale of a long-awaited accomplishment is shared by many ports authority workers these days as the terminal's completion was not always a sure thing.

"If this terminal was a Beatles song, it would be 'The Long and Winding Road,'" said Jim Newsome, the authority's president and CEO, whose hiring in 2009 kicked off the revival of a Charleston port that had reached its nadir. "We've been at this a long time."

From 'war' to welcome

The port's newest container terminal was originally planned for Daniel Island, but the proposal — boldly termed the Global Gateway — ran into a brick wall of political, residential and environmental opposition. So the terminal's footprint was moved to the former Navy base, which closed in 1993, and the Army Corps of Engineers issued the first permits for the new facility in 2003.

Not everyone was happy with the move.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey used the term "war" to describe his negotiating stance with the authority, and he once staged a protest of the new terminal from an armored military vehicle while gripping a machine gun for dramatic effect. At the time, Summey said the container terminal clashed with the city's long-term plans to convert the site into a waterfront park. And he threatened lawsuits to stop the terminal, citing its impact on traffic in neighborhoods near the old naval yard.

On Thursday, Summey told The Post and Courier "the war is over," adding the city's relationship with the authority "is much greater than it was in the early days."

Many of the traffic concerns have been addressed with promises that an overpass will be built over Durant Avenue so local vehicles won't get stuck by 3-mile-long trains running to and from a rail yard near the terminal site. Other overpasses could be built if needed, although funding hasn't been secured for any of them.

"My job is to make sure that the people of North Charleston are not overly burdened by what's going to transpire, and we feel that with the agreement we've made that, at least in this phase of growth, it's going to work for us," he said.

Political quarrels weren't the only thing working against the terminal's completion early on. The Great Recession took hold just as site work was getting started in 2007. Of even greater concern in Charleston was the port's decline. Once the nation's fourth-busiest seaport, cargo took a 33 percent nosedive by 2009 and Charleston was about to lose its biggest shipping line customer, Maersk, before a management shakeup brought Newsome on board.

It took years to recover, and while site-preparation work never stopped in North Charleston, development of the terminal didn't begin in earnest until 2018.

In hindsight, the delay worked to the authority's favor because the Leatherman Terminal would not have been built to handle today's vessels carrying up to 20,000 containers at a time. When the terminal was originally scheduled to open in 2012, the biggest containerships were hauling fewer than half that number.

"The delay, in a very perverse way, helped us to do the right thing," Newsome said. "What is really heartening is that it's all coming together at sort of the right time."

Choreographed engineering

The Leatherman Terminal — named for state Sen. Hugh Leatherman, one of the port's biggest benefactors — is an engineering marvel on par with the Ravenel Bridge that spans the Cooper River just a little to the south.

At a cost of $1 billion, the terminal's first phase will have one 1,400-foot berth and five 169-foot-tall cranes able to move cargo containers to and from the biggest ships visiting the East Coast. Eventually, two more berths and 10 more cranes will be added, giving the Port of Charleston — between the Leatherman Terminal and the Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant — the ability to handle six fully loaded container vessels at the same time, doubling the port's annual cargo capacity.

Newsome said the terminal was built on what amounts to 286 acres of pluff mud. The authority's engineers call it compressible clay. The foundation was so wet, in fact, that engineers had to drive more than 6,300 miles of wick drains into the ground. Those wick drains acted like big straws, sucking the water to the surface. Then, more than 6 million yards of fill material — equivalent to 236 million 5-gallon buckets — was placed on top of the ground to compress the site and make it stable enough for construction.

With several companies fulfilling more than 15 contracts at the site, the construction has been compared to a well-choreographed dance routine.

"I've done this for almost 40 years and I've never seen coordination like this," said Walter Lagarenne, the authority's senior director of engineering and facilities. "These guys helped each other, they didn't get in each other's way; there was no squabbling."

That's all the more impressive, he said, because other key projects were taking place near the site at the same time. The Army Corps of Engineers was dredging the river so big ships could navigate to the wharf and the state's Department of Transportation was building a road to link the terminal to Interstate 26.

While the engineering and construction teams didn't cut corners, they also weren't given a blank check. Lagarenne said there was constant attention to ways money could be saved without sacrificing quality, ultimately shaving $40 million off the project's final cost.

For example, less-expensive asphalt was used to pave most of the site except those areas where concrete is needed to accommodate heavy trucks and equipment, such as rubber-tired gantry cranes. Instead of the original plan to have short streetlights for illumination, the decision was made to build fewer high-mast lights.

Structural components for the 581 concrete-and-steel pilings that support the wharf — measuring as long as 240 feet and 30 inches in diameter — were built offsite and then barged to the dock to improve quality, efficiency and safety, said Lucy Terza, the authority's project manager for engineering.

"Everyone was open to collaborating and changing and improving on the fly," Lagarenne said.

Just in the nick of time

In the end, the Leatherman Terminal's success will be measured by the amount of cargo it handles and the economic boost it brings to South Carolina.

At buildout, the terminal will be able to handle 2.4 million cargo containers a year, doubling the port's capacity and putting the Charleston area in a position to attract new businesses — such as the 3 million-square-foot Walmart distribution center under construction in Ridgeville — for at least the next two decades, adding to the $63.4 billion in annual economic impact the port already brings statewide, according to a University of South Carolina study.

Nearly 20 years in the making, Newsome said the Leatherman Terminal is opening "just in the nick of time."

The port is regularly setting cargo records — it handled the most cargo containers ever in a single month in March — and the berths at Wando Welch are almost always full unless a ship is coming or leaving the dock.

"Ships are big and they're staying a longer time and there's a lot of cargo," Newsome said. "The industry needs this extra berth capacity to enhance fluidity."

Newsome said he can "sense a great excitement in the community" about the terminal's opening. He hears the enthusiasm from people he meets while shopping, speaking to community groups and even walking his dog. That enthusiasm extends to a place no one would have expected when the terminal was first announced — North Charleston City Hall.

"We're excited about it opening," Summey said. "We know at the end of the day it will help to create more jobs, and I think a fair share of our people will get those jobs."