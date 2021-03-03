Charleston ports leader says union will lose dispute over Leatherman Terminal work

The head of the State Ports Authority said definitively on Wednesday that the maritime agency will win its federal labor dispute with the International Longshoremen's Association over who operates cranes at the Leatherman Terminal scheduled to open this month.

Jim Newsome, the SPA's president and CEO, made the remarks during a state Senate Finance Committee hearing on a plan to borrow $550 million in general obligation bonds to pay for improvements at the Port of Charleston. When asked whether the National Labor Relations Board might rule in favor of the union, delaying the terminal's opening, Newsome said: "That ruling is not going to come down that way."

"We are going to be able to maintain our historical operating model," Newsome told the committee, referring to a hybrid operation where state employees operate the ship-to-shore cranes and heavy-lift machines while union workers move cargo around the terminal.

The NLRB has not publicly ruled on a complaint the SPA filed against the union in January, and local ILA President Kenny Riley did not respond to a request for comments.

The SPA alleges in its complaint that the dockworkers' union is trying to block the Leatherman Terminal's opening. A contract between the ILA and a consortium of global shipping lines called the United States Maritime Alliance requires that union members perform all jobs, including crane operations, at any new terminal built on the East or Gulf coasts. Those shipping lines have told Newsome they won't use the new terminal until the dispute is resolved, even though the SPA is not a party to the contract.

In its complaint, the SPA called the action a secondary boycott that's barred by federal law. The maritime agency also says the Leatherman Terminal is not a new development because it was mandated by state legislators in 2001 and began receiving construction permits in 2003. Construction was then delayed due to the Great Recession and because the port was losing cargo more than a decade ago.

Newsome did not elaborate about the labor board's deliberations. But if the board were to rule the SPA's complaint has merit, a formal hearing would be held before an administrative law judge. Either party could decide to settle or withdraw the case before it gets to that point. If the case goes to a hearing, it could delay the Leatherman Terminal's opening unless the NLRB issues an injunction allowing it to operate pending the final outcome. Either party could also appeal the judge's decision to the NLRB's board in Washington, D.C.

Riley has made the Leatherman Terminal crane issue a battle cry of his term as president of ILA Local No. 1422. He said the issue "will be one of the last fights I ever fight" in a book about Charleston's waterfront union by Ted Reed.

"The port can build whatever terminals it wants, and it can put in the most expensive cranes and infrastructure it wants at any terminal it wants, but if no ships call on that terminal, then it just got a brand new terminal with nothing there," Riley said in the book “Kenny Riley and Black Union Labor Power in the Port of Charleston.”

Wednesday's hearing before the Senate Finance Committee was a chance for legislators to ask questions about the $550 million bond proposal, which is working its way through the State House. The proposal would fund a $400 million rail yard near the Leatherman Terminal where cargo containers can be moved to and from trains. Another $150 million would pay for a barge system to move containers by water from the Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant to the new rail yard, eliminating some traffic on local interstates.

Newsome said the projects are necessary for the Port of Charleston to remain among the nation's top 10 ports and stay competitive with the neighboring Port of Savannah. The bonds would be repaid by taxpayers at $43 million a year over the next 15 years. A Senate proposal would have the SPA repay $150 million in future years from a $1 fee charged on each container that moves through the port's terminals.