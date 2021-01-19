Charleston port's fortunes turn on consumer spending trends

The ongoing, pandemic-induced shift in consumer spending has the State Ports Authority adjusting its outlook for this fiscal year — from the belt tightening and potential double-digit cargo declines predicted in April to this week's projection for a record-breaking number of containers.

The SPA said it expects 1.385 million cargo boxes of all sizes to move through the Port of Charleston during the current fiscal year, which ends June 30. That's 12 percent better than the authority's pre-year projections as the coronavirus pandemic was spreading through the United State and businesses were shutting down.

The new cargo target represents a fiscal year record for the SPA, potentially driving annual earnings past the $100 million mark for the first time in the agency's history. Through the first half of this fiscal year, the SPA is earning nearly double the amount of money it projected in April.

"All in all, it's a picture I don't think any of us expected over the first six months," said Phil Padgett, the SPA's chief financial officer.

The reversal of fortunes is largely due to the pandemic's impact on how U.S. consumers spend money. The majority of spending has historically been on services, such as restaurant meals and vacations. With those sectors still largely shut down due to the coronavirus, consumers have been spending most of their money on goods ranging from groceries and cleaning supplies to refrigerators and automobiles. That has led to strong growth in imports of goods coming through the port.

Spending on goods has also been driven by a pair of federal stimulus packages that have put more money into consumers' pockets — $2,000 for most Americans in April followed by another $600 in December. The Biden Administration has promised another $1,400 direct payment to most Americans in the near future.

Joey Von Nessen, a University of South Carolina research economist who helped the SPA develop its latest projections, said spending on goods will likely outpace services into the second quarter of this year, when a coronavirus vaccine is expected to be more readily available.

"That's when we can expect to see the service industry, leisure and hospitality, in South Carolina begin to open up," Von Nessen said, adding that will likely trigger a return to historic consumer spending patterns and a potential year-over-year drop in cargo during fiscal 2022.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

"At some point, the consumption patterns will switch back to services from goods, particularly as we reach herd immunity in this country," said Jim Newsome, the SPA's president and chief executive officer. "That certainly is not going to be in the first half of this calendar year, so that's why we feel pretty good about the fiscal 2021 forecast."

The SPA also increased its projections for the number of vehicle exports and imports to 243,595 and a combined cargo total for inland ports in Greer and Dillon to 176,073 container moves.

The outlook for the rest of this fiscal year is in stark contrast to the SPA's forecast before the fiscal year began. At that time, the agency was expecting a 5 percent to 10 percent drop in cargo from the prior year while enacting a hiring freeze and eliminating most travel and discretionary spending.

On Tuesday, the SPA's board announced it will boost the salaries of two key executives — Barbara Melvin, chief operating officer, will get a $20,000 raise to $360,000 per year and Padgett will get a $20,000 raise to $260,00 a year. In addition, the board approved a bonus for employees that will pay out if cargo levels match or exceed the new 1.385 million projection and the agency makes at least $97.9 million.

The board also approved a pair of management changes. Paul McClintock will become senior vice president of export projects and Micah Mallace will become senior vice president of marketing and sales.

In Mallace's first appearance before the board in his new role on Tuesday, he asked for $250,000 to help pay for public infrastructure at a new distribution center in Spartanburg County that will be bringing imports through Charleston's port. The distribution center, known as Project Spartan, also will receive property tax breaks from Spartanburg County. The name of the consumer goods business building the center has not been disclosed. The board gave unanimous approval to the request.