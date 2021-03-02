Charleston port's debt plan could have unexpected cost for taxpayers

South Carolina taxpayers could pay more than expected for work at a proposed North Charleston rail yard if a $550 million borrowing plan for the Port of Charleston is approved by state legislators.

The debt, to be funded with general revenue bonds issued by the state, would pay for a rail yard serving the port's new Leatherman Terminal in North Charleston and a barge system to move cargo by water from Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant. The measure is working its way through the State House.

The state's Commerce Department wants some money from the $550 million bond to repay an old $51 million inter-agency loan it made to rail yard developer Palmetto Railways. That loan, funded with tax dollars between May 2015 and June 2017, is currently interest free. If bond debt is used to repay it, taxpayers would then have to pay interest on the resulting debt.

The measure would be similar to using a credit card advance to pay back an interest-free loan from a friend.

Commerce is asking to be repaid from the bond debt rather than from revenue the rail yard will produce when completed in two or three years. The rail yard is projected to make a $5 million profit during its initial year of operation, with annual profit increasing to more than $10 million in its sixth year, according to documents reviewed by the Senate Finance Committee. The entire $51 million could be repaid within seven years of the rail yard's operation.

Commerce spokeswoman Alex Clark said the agency cannot wait for the rail yard to generate enough money to repay the loan.

"Because these funds are committed to other projects, Commerce needs the funds restored in the near term," she said. Clark said the interest-free loan was granted with the understanding that it would be repaid from whatever financing Palmetto Railways was able to obtain.

Commerce Secretary Bobby Hitt outlined the proposed bond repayment plan last month, telling the committee its inter-agency loan to Palmetto Railways — a division of the Commerce Department — was made "to maintain the project's pace."

"If we did not maintain this pace, we would not be able to finish this project in a timely way to satisfy the needs of the port," Hitt said of the loan, which was supposed to have been repaid in 2017.

The loan repayment is included among $350 million in expenses needed to complete the rail yard, according to documents presented to the committee. Another $50 million is being requested to cover contingency expenses, bringing the rail yard's cost to $400 million.

The remaining $150 million from the bond proposal will go toward a barge system that will move cargo containers from Wando Welch to the new rail yard in an effort to reduce the number of trucks traveling on local interstates.

While the interest rate on the bond debt is expected to be low, it will likely add $95 million to the final cost.

The plan to repay an interest-free loan with one that accrues interest has caught the attention of Americans for Prosperity, a conservative political advocacy group.

"South Carolina has a history of doling out hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars to finance huge projects that only benefit a select few," said Andrew Yates, the group's South Carolina director. "This project has the right intentions, but the devil is in the details and we should not repeat history. For years, we have allowed tax dollars to continue to be mismanaged."

Palmetto Railways was supposed to build the rail yard — officially known as the Navy Base Intermodal Container Transfer Facility — through a loan from the U.S. Department of Transportation, but could not qualify for financing. The short-line railroad had operating revenues of $22.5 million in 2019, the most recent year available, compared to operating expenses of $17.8 million.

Hitt and Jim Newsome, the SPA's president and CEO, say the rail yard and barge system are vital for the port's ability to compete with the Port of Savannah and other East Coast ports. The rail yard would let the SPA offer near-dock rail access to its customers, something Savannah already has, and would eliminate the maritime agency's expense of trucking cargo to existing North Charleston railheads — something that now costs about $7 per container.

The rail yard would be located adjacent to the Leatherman Terminal, which is named after state Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, one of the ports biggest benefactors and sponsor of the bond proposal.

Newsome is expected to appear before legislators Wednesday to answer questions about the bond proposal and the port's finances and operations.

The $550 million is about 5 percent of the state budget in which lawmakers have control over spending, but the state would pay back the bonds at $43 million a year over 15 years. South Carolina last issued bonds to this scale in 1999 when the state borrowed $750 million for school buildings.