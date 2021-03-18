Charleston ports agency wins ruling in union dispute, Leatherman Terminal to open in weeks

A federal agency said Wednesday there's merit to the State Ports Authority's claim that shipping lines and the waterfront union at the Port of Charleston are illegally trying to stop a new container terminal from operating, setting up a courtroom challenge.

The dispute will now be heard by an administrative law judge on May 4. In the meantime, the National Labor Relations Board issued a stipulation that lets the Leatherman Terminal in North Charleston open in the next few weeks pending the hearing's outcome.

"The Leatherman Terminal is critically needed right now in view of the considerable congestion existing in U.S. ports today," Jim Newsome, the SPA's president and CEO, said in a statement. "The time has come to begin operations."

Kenny Riley, president of the International Longshoremen's Association No. 1422 in Charleston, could not immediately be reached for comment.

A regional director for the NLRB said in a ruling Wednesday that a contract provision between the ILA and shipping lines violates federal labor law because it is an illegal third-party boycott of the SPA, which is not a party to the contract.

The contract states that any new terminal opening at a state-owned port must use International Longshoremen's Association members to operate cranes and other lift equipment. That work is currently done at Charleston's terminals by SPA employees. Shipping lines have said they won't use the Leatherman Terminal until the contract issue is resolved.

Section 8(e) of the National Labor Relations Act prohibits a union and the union's employer — in this case, the shipping lines — from entering into any agreement where the employer "ceases or refrains or agrees to cease or refrain from handling, using, selling, transporting or otherwise dealing in any of the products of any other employer, or cease doing business with any other person ..."

Alan Wilson, South Carolina's attorney general, said the ruling "validates the state’s position that this is an illegal work grab harming state employees in violation of the law."

Wilson filed a similar charge against the union and shipping lines in a case that has been consolidated with the one filed by the SPA.

The charges were filed on Jan. 7, one day after Riley notified the state and the SPA that shipping lines would be prohibited from using the new Leatherman Terminal if union workers didn't operate the site's cranes.

While the ruling is specific to Charleston's port, it could have an impact on the East Coast's other state-owned and operated ports in Savannah and Wilmington, N.C. The contract clause that's being disputed would require an all-ILA workforce at any new terminal at those ports, and the Georgia Ports Authority has already said it plans to develop a new container terminal at Hutchinson Island near Savannah. Planning for that terminal is in the early stages.

The SPA also challenged the contract on the basis that the Leatherman Terminal is not a new terminal. Construction of the terminal started in 2007 but was interrupted by a sharp drop in cargo at the port. Cargo has since rebounded in the past decade and the $2 billion terminal will double Charleston's capacity by the time it is fully completed in the mid-2030s. It will be the first terminal to open since the TraPac Terminal in Jacksonville in January 2009.

The Leatherman Terminal — named for state Sen. Hugh Leatherman, one of the SPA's biggest benefactors — was originally scheduled to open by the end of this month. Newsome said that has been delayed by a couple of weeks.

"We're tuning up a few last-minute issues systems-wide," he said, adding the new opening date will be early- to mid-April.