Charleston ports agency transfers Savannah River terminal plans to Jasper County

The State Ports Authority's governing board agreed Tuesday to give up its role in a joint venture with Georgia to build a seaport on South Carolina's side of the Savannah River.

The unanimous vote puts Jasper County a step closer to assuming South Carolina's part in the project, which has been on the drawing board for more than a decade. Jasper County Council has initially approved the plan, which would let the county and the Georgia Ports Authority build a 1,500-acre port in one of the Palmetto State's poorest areas.

Georgia's maritime agency has until September to approve the agreement. Otherwise, the deal is off the table.

The proposal also is dependent on the South Carolina lawmakers approving a $550 million debt plan for improvements to the Port of Charleston, including a new rail yard in North Charleston and a barge operation to move cargo by water from the Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant.

The Senate has already approved the plan. The House is expected to take it up in three weeks.

Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, brokered the deal to give Jasper a direct role in the port's development following years of what he has termed foot-dragging by the SPA. Davis said he would throw his support behind the debt plan only if the ports authority gave up its oversight of the proposed terminal.

Complicating the deal is Georgia's previously announced plan to build a new terminal on Hutchinson Island near Savannah and to raise the Talmadge Bridge so that tall containerships can access the site. If that deal goes forward, the Jasper project wouldn't be needed for decades.

Such a long timeline has been a sticking point with Davis and other Lowcountry politicians, who say the SPA's work on the nearly finished Leatherman Terminal in North Charleston has delayed the project near the mouth of the Savannah River.

However, state Sen. Larry Grooms, R-Berkeley County, said during a legislative hearing that Georgia never intended to follow through on building its share of the Jasper Ocean Terminal. He said the Peach State saw the joint venture as a way to dredge more of the Savannah River for its own competing ports.

The Georgia Ports Authority has refused to comment on the matter.

The Jasper Ocean Terminal was first announced in 2007 as a solution to future overcrowding at the Charleston and Savannah terminals. Ports authorities from both states share equally in the costs, although South Carolina and Georgia have to date spent just a combined $19 million toward the Jasper terminal’s estimated $5 billion cost.

The $550 million borrowing plan for Charleston's port represents about 5 percent of the state budget that lawmakers have control over spending. State taxpayers would repay the bonds at $43 million a year over a 15-year period. The last time South Carolina issued bonds to that scale was in 1999, it borrowed $750 million for school buildings.