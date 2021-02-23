Charleston ports agency to cede its role in Jasper deal to notch $550M debt bill

The State Ports Authority has agreed to turn over its interest in a seaport proposed for Jasper County if the Legislature approves $550 million in debt for improvements at the Port of Charleston, but lawmakers said Tuesday they still have questions about whether taxpayers should be footing the bill.

Jim Newsome, the maritime agency's chief executive officer, and Jasper County administrator Andrew Fulghum signed an agreement Tuesday that gives the county oversight of South Carolina's portion of the port.

The proposed $5 billion project, planned for the South Carolina side of the Savannah River, is a joint venture with the Georgia Ports Authority. The agreement means Jasper County, instead of the SPA, would work with Georgia officials to oversee a development that's been on the drawing board since 2007.

The deal was brokered by state Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, who has criticized the SPA for what he terms the agency's ambivalence toward developing the site. He said last week said he would support the $550 million bond legislation if the SPA relinquished its interest in the project.

"I think it is a new day for Jasper in regard to that port," Davis said, adding that Georgia port officials "now have a willing partner" in the project.

The Georgia Ports Authority has not said whether it will abandon its expansion plans near Savannah and focus instead on the Jasper site. And as the Senate resumed debate over the bond bill Tuesday, it appeared the SPA's debt proposal was far from certain.

"I'm not convinced that every citizen in the state is going to feel that they get a direct benefit from this. ... I just know that everybody who's paying taxes is being asked to pay for it," said Sen. Richard Cash, R-Anderson. "I think there are a number of members of this body who have some uneasiness about this."

Cash said he questions the need for improvements including a rail yard near the new Leatherman Terminal opening next month in North Charleston and a barge program to move cargo from Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant to the Leatherman site. He added the SPA should be required to pay at least some of the debt.

Sen. Rex Rice, R-Pickens County, proposed the SPA begin paying $4 for every container that moves through Charleston's terminals toward the bonds starting in three years. That amendment was tabled at the request of state Sen. Hugh Leatherman, the new port terminal's namesake.

Sen. Margie Bright Matthews, D-Colleton, whose district includes the Jasper Ocean Terminal site, said she supports the bond bill as a way to help residents of some of the state's poorest counties, dubbed the Corridor of Shame. The per-capita income in Jasper County is $24,566 and many of its 30,073 residents commute to jobs across the river in Georgia. Bright Matthews and Davis said a new terminal would attract manufacturers and businesses that pay better wages.

"We need to make sure poorer counties benefit from economic development," Bright Matthews said, adding the SPA has focused on building up the Charleston port "as they let Jasper lie fallow."

The spending plan calls for up to $400 million toward construction of a rail yard at the former Navy base in North Charleston, where CSX Corp. and Norfolk Southern trains would haul cargo to and from the Leatherman Terminal. Another $150 million would pay for a barge program to move shipping containers by water between the Wando Welch and Leatherman terminals. The containers could then be taken to and from the rail yard via a private road.

The bond bill still needs approval by state House legislators. Gov. Henry McMaster has not said whether he will sign or veto it, but he touted the rail yard's importance during last month's State of the State speech.

"Cargo business will skyrocket with new and expanded rail access, traffic congestion will be eased in the Lowcountry and new jobs and investment will flow across the state," McMaster said.

The rail yard and barge system would be the latest in a series of big-ticket improvements at the Port of Charleston to handle the bigger and heavier cargo ships that now carry 14,000 or more containers. The Army Corps of Engineers is overseeing a program that will deepen Charleston Harbor to 52 feet so those vessels can visit anytime, even at low tide. That $558 million project is being paid for with state and federal tax dollars.

Another $220 million has been spent on a new road connecting Interstate 26 with the Leatherman Terminal. Christy Hall, head of S.C. Department of Transportation, said Tuesday the roughly four-year project has been completed. The four-mile road provides an elevated and direct connection to the new port terminal by bridging over numerous railroad tracks, Meeting Street and Spruill Avenue. The cost was split between the SPA and state and federal funds.

In addition, the SPA has spent nearly $1.7 billion to develop the first phase of the Leatherman Terminal, to strengthen the Wando Welch wharf and to buy new equipment.