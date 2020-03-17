Charleston ports agency starts process to sell key waterfront site

The State Ports Authority has hired hotel developer Lowe to work with Charleston government and community leaders on a plan to redevelop part of the authority's Union Pier — a prime site along Charleston Harbor near downtown's Waterfront Park.

The process of determining the best use for the site, obtaining zoning and permits and getting buy-in from the city, regulatory agencies and those living near the property — called land entitlement — is expected to take between 30 and 36 months. After that's complete, the authority is expected to offer the property for sale through a bidding process to a private developer.

Los Angeles-based Lowe owns the Wild Dunes resort on Isle of Palms and is redeveloping the authority's former headquarters on Concord Street into the luxury Cooper Hotel. Lowe's involvement in the Union Pier project doesn't necessarily mean the site will be used for another hotel, said Jim Newsome, the authority's president and CEO. He said the authority will retain control of all major decisions throughout the process.

The authority will pay a $20,000 fee each month to Lowe during the entitlement phase and will reimburse Lowe staff working on the project at a rate of about $50,000 per month. That would total between $2.1 million and $2.5 million if the process takes between 30 and 36 months. Once the property is entitled, the authority will pay Lowe a $10,000 fee each month to market the site until the site is sold.

Real estate analysts have said the property likely will be developed into a mix of office, retail, residential and commercial uses. It will probably include public access to the water, similar to what Lowe is doing at its hotel site. The 63-acre site, located just south of the authority's cruise ship terminal where the Carnival Sunshine operates year-round, includes about 25 developable acres and roughly 38 acres of wetlands.

Dan Battista, Lowe's senior vice president and Charleston regional leader, said the developer will collaborate "with the city, community and other relevant stakeholders to ensure this property along Charleston’s waterfront is planned and developed responsibly.”

Battista said the agreement with the authority was reached after "extensive negotiation" with Bill Stern, the authority's chairman and a Columbia real estate developer, over the past several months.

Stern said Lowe's developments nationwide and the authority's previous interactions with the company on the Concord Street property convinced him Lowe "is uniquely positioned to handle this important project, maximize the value of the property and assure a thorough and collaborative process with the city."

The entitlement process coincides with the authority's effort to build a new cruise ship terminal at the north end of Union Pier. That construction has been delayed by a pair of lawsuits filed on behalf of environmental and preservation groups, which say the new facility would lead to increased pollution, noise and congestion near the city’s Historic District. In the meantime, the Sunshine and other cruise ships dock at the current 1970s-era terminal.

Charleston hosted 262,776 cruise ship passengers in 2019.