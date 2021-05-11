Charleston ports agency seeking federal court intervention over Leatherman dispute

The state agency that owns and operates the Port of Charleston wants the National Labor Relations Board to seek a federal court order that would keep the new Leatherman Terminal operating normally while a labor dispute is pending.

The move is necessary, the State Ports Authority said, because the union representing waterfront workers reneged on its promise not to interfere in terminal operations while the NLRB is considering charges the authority filed against the International Longshoremen's Association.

The ILA signed a stipulation on March 18 agreeing to let a combination of union and SPA employees handle cargo at the Leatherman Terminal. The SPA and the U.S. Maritime Alliance — a consortium of shipping lines that negotiates labor at East and Gulf Coast ports — signed similar agreements.

Then, on April 22, the ILA sued shipping line Hapag-Lloyd for using the terminal, saying the move violated a contract provision that calls for only union members to handle cargo at the site. The union later added Orient Overseas Container Line, which also called on the terminal, as a defendant. The ILA is seeking a combined $3 million in damages.

That lawsuit has caused several shipping lines to reject berthing at the terminal, and they have been rerouted to the Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant.

"When we saw the lawsuit, we went back to the NLRB and said it's obvious this stipulation didn't do the trick, so it would be our request that you get an injunction now," said Jim Newsome, the SPA's president and CEO. "I expect there will be a complaint seeking an injunction."

A spokesman for the ILA did not respond to a request for comment. The lawsuit states Hapag-Lloyd and OOCL vessels "went to Leatherman Terminal even though they knew that workers who were not in the master contract bargaining unit would be hired to unload containers and to handle containers on the terminal." The union claims its members "lost out on work opportunities, suffering lost wages and lost benefits, thereby also depriving the ILA of dues income."

An injunction would have to be issued by a federal judge, most likely at the Charleston courthouse. Meanwhile, the lawsuit filed by the ILA, initially filed in New Jersey state court, has been moved to federal court in that state. Neither shipping line has filed a response to the union's allegations.

The labor and legal disputes stem from a 2013 amendment to the ILA's contract with the U.S. Maritime Alliance, which calls for all labor at any new East or Gulf Coast port to be performed by union members. That amendment was then incorporated into the master contract between the two entities that was signed in 2018 and runs through Sept. 30, 2024.

The SPA for decades has used a mixture of its own employees working with union members at Charleston's terminals. SPA employees operate the cranes and other heavy-lift equipment while ILA workers help move cargo. The ILA has long sought to operate the cranes, one of the highest-paying jobs on the waterfront.

The union claims the Leatherman Terminal is a new facility subject to the contract's labor clause. The SPA says the terminal is not new because it was permitted in 2007. The agency also says the ILA is trying to enforce an illegal third-party boycott against the SPA, and the NLRB initially found that allegation has merit. An administrative law judge is scheduled to hear the matter in June.

Newsome said the ILA's lawsuit is "a calculated effort to intimidate" shipping lines into avoiding the Leatherman Terminal.

"One by one, some of the other lines started saying, 'Hey, you know, we don't want any part of this. Our headquarters doesn't want to get sued so we won't call on the terminal," Newsome said.

The dispute has not spilled over to Charleston's other terminals, Newsome said, adding local ILA workers are "showing up with significant enthusiasm" and work is taking place as normal.

"This, honestly, is a dispute with the international office, not so much the locals," he said.

Only two vessels have visited the Leatherman Terminal in the past 10 days, while 24 have docked at the Wando Welch Terminal during that period, according to the SPA's online vessel schedule. Over the next 15 days, two more ships will visit the Leatherman site — both of them Hapag-Lloyd vessels on a northern Europe route — while 48 vessels are scheduled to call on the Wando Welch Terminal.

The first phase of the Leatherman Terminal has added annual capacity for 700,000 additional cargo boxes at the Port of Charleston. At full building, the $2 billion terminal will have three berths with 2.4 million cargo containers of annual capacity.