Charleston ports agency plays hardball in bid for another cruise terminal hearing

Carnival and other cruise lines will continue calling on Union Pier in downtown Charleston regardless of the outcome of a S.C. Supreme Court case, the State Ports Authority said in a court filing, adding residents who oppose the permit are ultimately "trying to stop a redevelopment plan that benefits them, the citizens of Charleston and the state."
The authority is asking the Supreme Court to rehear its case for a permit to add five concrete pilings underneath a building at Union Pier so it can be renovated as a new cruise terminal. The building is roughly 600 yards north of the existing terminal and there are already more than 1,000 pilings supporting the pier.
If that plan goes through, the authority would sell 63 acres along Charleston Harbor — where cruise ships now dock — for private development, green space and public waterway access.
Such a deal, the maritime agency says, would reduce the air emissions and traffic congestion and mitigate all of the environmental impacts residents complain of from the existing operations.
If the SPA doesn't get its way, the court filing states, it could simply continue cruise operations at the current site — something that would scuttle the land deal and leave existing cargo, rail and truck operations in place near the city's Historic District.
The Supreme Court has already ruled that opponents — including environmental and historic preservation groups — have a right to voice their concerns about the permit application, overturning a 2014 lower court decision that blocked the opposition. The S.C. Administrative Law Court, which deals in disputes involving state agencies, must now hold a hearing to decide whether a permit issued for the pilings by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control should be reviewed.
That is, unless the high court in Columbia agrees to grant the SPA's petition and rehear the case — something that is exceedingly rare. Some judges take offense to the notion that their decisions could be wrong, and convincing a panel of judges that they misunderstood a legal issue is a tough hurdle to cross.
So while the case appears to be headed back to the lower court, the petition for a rehearing has allowed the ports authority to use some of its strongest language yet in disputing the opposition's claims.
For example, the SPA says health problems some residents have tied to the cruise ships "are nothing more than general grievances that allegedly exist today as a result of current operations," and have nothing to do with whether five concrete pilings should be allowed.
Terminal opponents have provided no expert testimony to prove health problems are caused by the cruise ships, the authority states, and the residents' testimony "consists of inadmissible personal opinion, legal conclusions, unsupported speculations and hearsay repetition of purported medical opinions ... "
The authority also takes aim at the court's ruling that terminal opponents have a right to oppose the permit despite failing to assess whether those opponents would be directly affected by the permit's approval — an established legal requirement. Instead, the ruling allows someone to oppose a permit "based on nothing more than their mere interest in the matter."
"A person living in Seneca, Inman, Chesterfield, Blythewood, Ninety Six, Allendale, Bluffton or any other town or point between in South Carolina could challenge a permit issued for a project in Charleston based on one of these novel theories coupled with an assertion that they visit Charleston from time to time," the SPA said.
And, ultimately, the authority said, the port was here long before any of its opponents.
"Cruise ships have called on Union Pier Terminal continuously since 1973 — and passenger vessels for over 100 years," the authority's court filing states. "They do so today, and will continue to call on Union Pier Terminal and the Charleston peninsula in the future regardless of whether the ports authority shifts (cruise) operations less than 600 yards north."