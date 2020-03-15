Charleston ports agency moving ahead with e-commerce distribution hub

The State Ports Authority plans to build a dozen warehouses in the Ridgeville area for e-commerce retail businesses that ship goods through the Port of Charleston, according to a permit application filed with the Army Corps of Engineers.

Plans for the Ridgeville Commerce Park off Interstate 26 call for 10 of the structures to be served by trucks while the other two would be served by trains using a Norfolk Southern rail spur into the site. All told, the site would have about 5.5 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space if built out, as well as a 40-acre site where truck chassis will be stored.

The authority purchased the site for $16.2 million in June 2018 from WestRock Co., the successor to MeadWestvaco Corp. following its merger with Rock-Tenn. Co.

MeadWestvaco agreed to a wetlands plan for the property in 2012 that called for the paper and packaging company to buy 223.4 credits in a mitigation bank and preserve 114 acres of wetlands at the commerce park site. The authority has agreed to buy an additional 46.3 credits in a mitigation bank.

Jim Newsome, president and CEO of the maritime agency, said the site will help the port expand its cargo base with more retail customers, particularly those that sell goods online. For the past decade, Newsome has focused on capturing trade for the fast-growing Southeast manufacturing base, which has powered the port to record growth.

"We doubled our volume as advanced manufacturing jobs doubled — it was really almost one-for-one," Newsome said. "I don't think anybody believes that manufacturing will double again in the next 10 years. So I think, for us, to get into the retail area is the right strategy."

Newsome said there is a shortage of distribution space for e-commerce retailers and the authority "is working on some things that I think will produce results," but there are no potential tenants yet to announce for the Ridgeville site.

According to the authority's plans, the commerce park would have shipping and receiving docks for 560 trucks and parking for 2,200 trucks and 1,100 employees and visitors. The Norfolk Southern rail line eventually will link to a truck-to-train transfer center near the new Leatherman Terminal on the old Navy base in North Charleston.

Steaming ahead

Defense contractor Curtiss-Wright plans to finish moving its Steam & Air Solutions manufacturing unit for the U.S. Navy to its new home in Summerville by the end of this month, according to a report by Jane's Defense Industry.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Curtiss-Wright will build propulsion steam turbines, nuclear steam turbines and aftermarket steam parts for aircraft carriers at the $32 million, 144,000-square-foot building at Charleston Trade Center off Interstate 26.

Summerville's proximity to the Port of Charleston will make it easier to ship large products built at the site, the defense contractor said.

Charlotte-based The Keith Corp. was the project's developer. Frampton Construction of Charleston was the builder.

Car talk

President Donald Trump's travel ban on European residents visiting the United States isn't stopping South Carolina's top exporter from keeping tabs on their overseas counterparts.

German-based BMW, which builds sport-utility vehicles at its Spartanburg County plant, regularly gets visits from executives at the automaker's Munich headquarters. Now, appointments that might otherwise have taken place face-to-face will be held via Skype.

The company had already limited travel because of coronavirus, called COVID-19, prior to Trump's ban.

"In view of the travel restrictions in the designated risk areas, employees are instructed in any case to undertake only absolutely necessary and time-critical business trips," said BMW spokeswoman Sandra Schillmöller.

Trump instituted the travel ban, which began last week, as part of an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The ban doesn't affect the United Kingdom or Ireland.

BMW's Upstate plant was the nation's largest vehicle exporter by dollar value in 2020, sending $9.6 billion worth of X-model SUVs to foreign countries. Most of those 246,014 vehicle exports left from the Port of Charleston.