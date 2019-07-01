Port productivity

The Port of Charleston reported its strongest May on record with 118,048 containers moving through its terminals during the month, the State Ports Authority reported. The mark beat the previous record of 113,531 set in May 2018.

The authority's inland port in Greer also handled a record 15,563 container moves between trains and trucks in May. The Upstate transfer yard has seen a 19.4% jump in cargo this fiscal year.

Inland Port Dillon along the I-95 corridor in the Pee Dee region saw continued growth with 2,578 containers moved between trains and trucks.