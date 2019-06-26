A company that helps retailers move their products from seaports to storefronts is opening at the Port of Charleston as South Carolina's maritime agency aims to boost its share of consumer-goods imports.
TradePort Logistics, which handles cargo for retailers like Walmart, will move into a nearly 200,000-square-foot warehouse next to the Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant next month.
The State Ports Authority is spending $2.1 million to upgrade the building.
The authority will move retail containers from cago ships docked at the terminal to the TradePort site, which is on property owned by the SPA but not within the terminal gates. The Savannah-based company will then load the containers onto trucks that will head directly to retailers' distribution centers, delivering the cargo within one or two days.
The operation gives retailers more control over their inventory because the fast turnaround reduces the amount of goods sitting on warehouse shelves.
"The advantage this facility has is the containers are right here," said Jim Newsome, the authority's president and CEO. "They are put at the door on one side (of the warehouse) and on the other side there's a domestic trailer that takes it to a distribution facility."
Newsome said the facility will account for about 20,000 truck trips per year. That's more than three times the number generated by the current tenant, he said.
George Powers, the Savannah native and longtime warehouse developer who heads TradePort, said the Southeast "is a retail growth area" and its ports are starting to handle more cargo that previously entered the country through the Northeast and West Coast.
"Retailers will be spreading the wealth and there will be plenty of opportunity for the Southeast ports," he said.
For example, TradePort operates a 100-door, 70,000-square-foot facility in Savannah that operates at capacity in just its second year.
Newsome has targeted retailers in a bid to grow and diversify the Charleston port's cargo base. The port has largely served South Carolina's growing manufacturing sector but in recent years has added Dollar Tree's 1.5 million-square-foot distribution center in the Upstate as a customer and built an inland port in Dillon that handles shipments for Harbor Freight Tools, among others.
"It's a segment where we have not been as big as we ultimately want to be," Newsome said of retail cargo. "We think the TradePort facility is a real beachhead into having a retail presence."
Powers is familiar with the Charleston waterfront, having operated a distribution center in the same building more than a decade ago when he was head of American Port Services. Powers sold that company in 2005 but stayed on for two more years. He decided to get back into the business by forming TradePort to focus on fast-moving and high-volume retail cargo.
The authority's board of directors on Wednesday approved the $2.1 million in improvements to the new TradePort site. The work will include upgrading interior and exterior lighting, building an access road to connect the building's parking areas and installing new overhead doors, fencing and pavement markings.
TradePort will operate at the site while the improvements are being made, Powers said, with the first shipments through the facility expected by the end of next month.