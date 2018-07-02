A company that provides container and chassis maintenance services is opening an $11.5 million facility at the State Ports Authority's inland port in Dillon, the latest investment driven by the cargo hub along Interstate 95.
Container Maintenance Corp. plans to hire 54 people at the Dillon site, offering container and chassis maintenance as well as repair and upkeep of intermodal equipment in support of the inland port that opened in April.
The company plans to begin operations in Dillon during the third quarter of this year. It offers similar services at the Port of Charleston and the authority's other inland port in Greer.
"Our state has made a name for itself in the world of logistics, due in large part to our ability to efficiently transport products and goods across the globe," Bobby Hitt, the state's Commerce Secretary, said in a statement. "The addition of Container Maintenance Corp.'s facility in Dillon County will ensure that we continue to excel in this area."
The $50.5 million inland port lets trucks and trains exchange cargo containers filled with consumer goods destined for points north along Interstate 95 or — if headed in the other direction — to any number of markets overseas. The Dillon facility operates along a CSX Corp. rail line while the inland port in Greer is served by Norfolk-Southern.
The ports authority expects the Dillon site — located about 130 miles from the Port of Charleston — to move about 40,000 cargo containers during its first full year of operations.
in addition, the inland port is spurring economic development in a region that has historically had some of South Carolina's highest unemployment and poverty rates.
Dillon County hosted a half-dozen groundbreaking ceremonies in 2017 for businesses creating more than 1,000 jobs. Among the highlights was a $200 million expansion at the Harbor Freight Tools distribution center located near the inland port. Harbour Freight was the inland port's launch customer, with International Paper and KB Biotech also announcing plans to use the site.
Other potential customers include distribution centers for retailers and and area poultry producers.
Jeff McKay, executive director of the North Eastern Strategic Alliance economic development group, called the inland port "a game changer for the region," adding it "will forever change the logistics of our region and will generate business opportunities that have not previously existed."
Groups from Dillon and Marlboro counties also are teaming up with developer Agracel Inc. to build a 110,000-square-foot speculative warehouse without a tenant in hand. Local officials say there are plans for two more "spec" buildings.
The state's Coordinating Council for Economic Development helped Container Maintenance Corp. with its Dillon project, approving a $50,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to help pay for the costs of site preparation and building construction.
The new company "is a direct result of the inland port and represents a positive return on the investment our county made in the port," said Stevie Grice, chairman of Dillon County Council.
Hiring for the new positions is already underway, and interested applicants should visit www.MRS-CMC.com for more information.