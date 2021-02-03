Charleston ports agency hopes to drive cargo to 1M-plus square foot spec facility

SUMMERVILLE —The State Ports Authority is partnering with Charlotte developer The Keith Corp. to build the largest speculative industrial facility in the Charleston region with the goal of bringing more cargo through the Port of Charleston.

A dollar value for the building and the amount of money the SPA is spending on the project was not immediately available.

The more than 1 million-square-foot building will be located on 62.3 acres in the Charleston Trade Center on Nexton Parkway adjacent to Interstate 26. The cross-docked facility — meaning cargo can be unloaded from trucks and then immediately loaded onto other vehicles — is expected to open during the fourth quarter of this year.

The building, which does not yet have a tenant, will join German automotive supplier IFA, coffee bean importer RPM, defense contractor Curtiss-Wright and other tenants at the industrial park located about 30 miles from the port. The site is already approved for property tax incentives.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Micah Mallace, the SPA's senior vice president of marketing and sales, said the building is geared toward port-dependent businesses using the new Leatherman Terminal, scheduled to open in March, and Charleston's other container terminals.

"We feel like the timing is excellent for a speculative project of this size in Charleston, given the expansion and competitive attributes of (the port's) facilities," said Alan Lewis, managing partner of The Keith Corp.’s industrial development unit. "The Charleston market remains an incredibly attractive place to do business, and our new speculative building will provide industrial tenants access to both the Port of Charleston and the booming southeast market."

Frampton Construction Co. LLC will be the general contractor for the project, providing planning and design support, pre-construction and construction services. The SPA and JLL's Lee Allen and Kevin Coates will handle marketing while McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture designed the building.