The State Ports Authority is getting a $25 million federal grant to help pay for an expansion at its busy inland port in Greer., which links the Upstate by rail to the Port of Charleston.
The grant — part of the Better Utilizing Investment to Leverage Development, or BUILD, program — is administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation and was announced this week.
It will help pay for an expansion that includes more room to stack cargo containers, improvements to the rail tracks and a third rail line where Norfolk Southern trains can be marshaled before they are loaded. The authority, which operates the Port of Charleston, also plans to purchase two more cranes to move containers between trucks and trains.
The maritime agency also is building a chassis yard on adjacent property where the trailers used to haul cargo boxes by trucks will be kept.
Sen. Lindsey Graham called the grant "great news for manufacturers who use the inland port in Greer and the Port of Charleston," adding the investment "will pay dividends for American manufacturing in the years to come."
Graham and Sen. Tim Scott said the improvements will increase shipping capacity and efficiency at the site.
"We have a diverse economy in the state and need to ensure that every mode of transportation of our goods is top-notch," Scott said.
The entire South Carolina delegation lobbied Elaine Chao, the U.S. transportation secretary, for the funding.
Jim Newsome, the authority's president and CEO, said the inland port is expected to see a "significant increase" in volumes during the coming year as the nearby BMW plant exports more of its cars disassembled in metal containers — known as knocked down or semi-knocked down vehicles. The practice can help avoid tariffs because the cars are reassembled at a foreign factory.
The inland port opened in 2013 and handled a record 117,812 containers in its most recent fiscal year, which ended June 30 — 28.5 percent better than fiscal 2016. It has seen a 10 percent increase in cargo during the first quarter of this fiscal year.
The facility's success prompted the authority to open a second inland port this year in Dillon, with CSX Corp. servicing the facility along the Interstate 95 corridor.