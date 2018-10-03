The engineer in charge of development of the State Ports Authority's $762 million container terminal that's being built in North Charleston is no longer with the maritime agency.
James Van Ness left in mid-August after five years as director of engineering and permitting. Most recently, he led construction of the Leatherman Terminal on the former Navy base, which the SPA expects will handle most of its future containerized cargo.
Jim Newsome, the authority's president and CEO, would not say why Van Ness left, citing the agency's confidentiality policy for personnel matters. Van Ness declined to comment on his departure but said he is reviewing several employment opportunities.
Van Ness rejoined the authority in 2013 after a previous stint with the agency between 1997 and 2002. In between, he worked with Cape Romain Contractors in Charleston and was engineering manager for development and construction of Kalifa Port in Abu Dhabi.
The first phase of the Leatherman Terminal is scheduled to open in mid-2020 with 1,400 feet of berth space and five large ship-to-shore cranes capable of moving cargo to and from vessels that can carry 13,000 containers.
When completed, the 286-acre site will double the Port of Charleston's capacity to 5 million containers per year.
The authority's board of directors recently approved a $53.8 million contract for Cape Romain/McLean to build the first-phase wharf structure. That project is scheduled for completion in April 2020.
Walter Lagarenne has been hired as the agency's new director of engineering and permitting. He will be paid a salary of $160,000 per year, Newsome said. Van Ness was making $169,000 per year with the authority.
Lagarenne has 36 years of experience in the planning, design and management of engineering projects with firms such as Weston & Sampson and CDM Smith. He recently provided construction management for the authority's new headquarters building at the Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant. That project is scheduled for completion by the end of this year.
Lagarenne started his career after receiving a bachelor's degree and master's degree in civil engineering from Clemson University. He has received multiple professional certificates, and is a registered professional engineer.