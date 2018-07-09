More than 200,000 cargo containers moved through the Port of Charleston for the first time in a monthly period in June, giving the State Ports Authority a record amount of cargo for its last fiscal year.
The port last month handled 201,163 containers measured in 20-foot increments — a 10 percent increase over June 2017 totals. For the fiscal year that ended June 30, the port handled 2.2 million 20-foot boxes — 3 percent more than the year.
"There's a lot going on in our cargo base right now — it's broad-based," said Jim Newsome, the authority's president and CEO. "Out of the last four months, three of them were the biggest in our history. We're pretty happy about that."
For example, Samsung's plant in Newberry has started two production lines this year for washing machines exported worldwide and Volvo is bringing in parts for production of a new S60 sedan at its $1.1 billion manufacturing campus in Berkeley County.
The port also is seeing increases in grain shipments through Union Pier and BMW's Upstate plant is sending more partially assembled cars overseas in containers.
Cargo has grown at an annual rate of 7 percent since fiscal 2010, with the port handling about 900,000 more 20-foot containers annually. The authority projects another 5 percent increase in cargo during the coming fiscal year.