Despite fears of a cargo drop-off due to tariff-related front loading, the Port of Charleston set another monthly record for containers moving through its terminals last month..
The port handled 214,123 containers measured in 20-foot increments during March — a record for the month and the second-biggest total ever. The port handled an all-time high 217,035 cargo boxes in October.
The authority's inland port in Greer also set a monthly record with 14,522 containers moved between trucks and rail cars. The previous record of 13,060 containers was set in June 2017.
Jim Newsome, president and CEO of the State Ports Authority, called the March totals "a very positive end" to the third quarter of the agency's fiscal year. Last month's numbers included 42,524 export containers — the most for any month since the fiscal year started July 1.
The statistics also came as a surprise to Newsome, who two weeks ago predicted at least a 10 percent drop in cargo volumes because Asian shippers were thought to have sent much of their goods ahead of schedule to beat tariffs threatened by President Donald Trump.
Those additional tariffs never materialized, and worries that front-loaded shipments would lead to the cancellation of as many as 15 ship visits to East Coast ports through May were unfounded.
"I think we overestimated the impact of the trade tensions," Newsome said Thursday, adding that exports were "very strong" and the port had an uptick in empty containers left at the terminal.
The March numbers lead Newsome to believe the port won't see the 10,000 to 15,000 fewer containers in both April and May that he predicted earlier.
"We do not now think April and May will be as bad," he said. "Perhaps in hindsight not as much front-loading occurred to the East Coast."
Several analysts are now saying the trade-related economic slump they predicted earlier might not happen at all.
"Global trade fears are overblown, as are concerns that global growth may slow significantly," Robin Brooks, chief economist for the Institute of International Finance, told Bloomberg.
Charleston wasn't the only port with higher than expected cargo totals. The Port of Savannah set a record for March with more than 410,000 containers moving through its Garden City Terminal. The Port of Virginia, the Southeast's other major port, had not yet reported its March totals.