As its inland port in Greer marked its fifth year of operations, the State Ports Authority said Friday it is planning an expansion of the facility that links the Port of Charleston and the Upstate by rail.
The maritime agency's board this week approved spending $3.5 million to build a chassis yard on property that was purchased last year. The new site will free up space for more containers to be stored at the Spartanburg cargo terminal, which has exceeded its planned capacity.
The chassis yard, where the trailers used to haul cargo boxes by trucks will be kept, is part of a larger planned expansion that will take place by late 2019 or early 2020.
"We have about 30 acres where we can expand and we want to pull the trigger on that pretty soon," aid Jim Newsome, the authority's president and CEO.
The expansion will include more room to stack containers, improvements to the rail tracks and a third rail line where trains can be marshaled before they are loaded. The authority also plans to purchase two more cranes to move containers between trucks and trains.
The authority has not calculated the total cost for the new expansion, but is seeking a federal grant to help pay for part of it.
Newsome said the inland port, which opened in 2013, is expected to see a "significant increase" in volumes during the coming year as the nearby BMW plant exports more of its cars disassembled in metal containers — known as knocked down or semi-knocked down vehicles. The practice can help avoid tariffs because the cars are reassembled at a foreign factory.
The inland port's fifth anniversary was marked by an event featuring executives with BMW, the facility's biggest customer, and Norfolk Southern, the railroad the serves the site.
"The inland port has been a valuable partner for BMW," said Max Metcalf, the automaker's manager of government and community relations. "They have handled over 180,000 containers for us over the past five years and create a much more efficient system for moving containerized product to and from the Port of Charleston."
James Squires, Norfolk Southern's chairman and CEO, called said the inland port "provides a unique and sustainable logistics model that supports economic and business growth throughout the region."
Among the inland port's other customers are Dollar Tree, Michelin, Eastman Chemical, Toray Composite Materials and others.
Newsome said the inland port has helped the authority take traffic off South Carolina highways by sending containers by rail on the 212-mile journey between Charleston and Greer. Roughly 22 percent of the port's containers now move by rail — a 180 percent increase since 2011.
The 24-hour facility also has brought the Port of Charleston closer to its inland customers, helping them move products faster.
"A company like Eastman Chemical in Kingsport, Tenn., if they truck a container to Charleston that's 370 miles," Newsome said. "If they truck it to Greer, it's 150 miles. So they can make two moves a day where before they would make one."
And it's given the authority a captive customer base.
"That rail line only goes from Greer to Charleston," Newsome said. "It doesn't go anywhere else."
The inland port handled a record 117,812 containers in its most recent fiscal year, which ended June 30 — 28.5 percent better than fiscal 2016 — and has seen a 10 percent increase in cargo during the first quarter of this fiscal year. Its success prompted the authority to open a second inland port this year in Dillon, with CSX Corp. servicing the facility along the Interstate 95 corridor.