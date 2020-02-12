Charleston port officials seek cause of power failures that shut down terminal gates

Workers at the Port of Charleston will spend the next few days figuring out how a pair of power systems failed in the early-morning Wednesday, shutting down some operations at two container terminals for about six hours.
"We did not spend a lot of time today diving into the nuts and bolts of the issue," Barbara Melvin, chief operating officer for the State Ports Authority, said of the shutdown. "We really just wanted to get back up and running. We'll spend more time on this."
The battery power for a computer server operating gates at the cargo terminals failed after midnight, and the backup power failed a few hours later.
By 4:21 a.m., the authority had issued an advisory to truckers who usually start arriving at the terminals at daybreak, warning them about delays.
Power was restored shortly after noon, and the backed-up truck traffic headed toward the North Charleston Terminal and the Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant cleared out about an hour later.
The maritime agency said it doesn't know why the roughly five-year-old systems failed, but no wrongdoing is suspected. There was no problem with the gate operating system, which was installed in 2016. But without power, the system was unable to issue gate codes or create tickets directing truckers to where they need to pick up or drop off their shipping containers.
Wednesday is typically one of the port's busiest days, with an average of 7,000 truck transactions split between Wando Welch and North Charleston. The SPA defines a transaction as a container being picked up or dropped off. One truck can account for up to two transactions per visit.
The entrance to Wando Welch is near Interstate 526 and Long Point Road. Mount Pleasant police Lt. Chip Googe, who is in charge of the traffic bureau, tweeted that traffic in the area was heavy but moving during the shutdown. At 1:37 p.m., he tweeted that all backed-up truck traffic had been cleared.
The authority extended its Wando Welch gate hours to midnight Wednesday, but it plans to operate normally the rest of this week. Melvin said the terminal's Saturday hours will also help truckers catch up on any cargo moves lost on Wednesday.
In the meantime, the authority will look for both the cause and long-term solution to the power issue.
"We'll dive into whether some of this equipment is at the end of its life ... and what upgrades are out there," Melvin said.