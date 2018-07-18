A mathematical formula that's kept Charleston from getting more money to dredge its harbor to 52 feet will be updated in the next few months, potentially putting the project on track for increased federal funding.
The Army Corps of Engineers has agreed to revise the harbor deepening's benefit-to-cost ratio — a figure used by Washington budget writers to help gauge the value of federally funded projects. A high ratio generally attracts more federal dollars while a low ratio relegates projects to the bottom of a list of nationwide engineering initiatives competing for limited funding.
At 3.89, the current ratio estimates that for every $1 the feds spend on harbor deepening the Port of Charleston will see $3.89 in increased economic activity.
That computation — which was done in 2012 — has long been a sore point for State Ports Authority CEO Jim Newsome and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, the Republican South Carolina lawmaker who's led efforts to get the $558 million harbor deepening project's ratio revised upward.
"Our cargo volumes are way higher than what we used in 2012 to do the study," Newsome said, referring to the Army Corps' feasibility report for the harbor deepening project.
The study relied in part on forecasts by consulting firm Global insight, which projected the port would handle 2.3 million containers in 2022. In reality, the port nearly hit that mark in the fiscal year that just ended last month — four years ahead of projections.
And bigger ships continue to call on the port, with 18 of the 26 vessels making weekly visits now carrying at least 5,000 cargo boxes. A pair of weekly services have ships with capacities of between 13,000 and 14,000 containers.
"The volumes are clearly higher, the ships are bigger, so in my judgment the ratio should be significantly higher," Newsome said.
But the formula used to devise the ratio is so complex — a mixture of statistics, dollar figures and discount interest rates run through probability simulations and then massaged into a final, singular numeral — that Newsome said he wouldn't dare to guess what the revised figure will be.
The Army Corps is expected to complete its updated calculations by September.
That would be in plenty of time for President Donald Trump to consider it in his budget for the next fiscal year. To date, Charleston Harbor deepening hasn't received any money from the president's budget. Newsome said he thinks a new ratio of 5 or above could put the project in contention.
By comparison, a Georgia Ports Authority project to deepen the Savannah River received $49 million in this year's Trump budget after the Army Corps revised that initiative's benefit-to-cost ratio a year earlier. That reassessment put the new ratio at 7.3 — up from 5.5, despite a $300 million increase in the project's cost.
"Our project cost hasn't gone up, but our volumes have gone up," Newsome said.
So far, South Carolina's dredging project has relied on $300 million the General Assembly set aside years ago as its share of the costs. The federal government's $258 million share is slowing trickling in, with the Army Corps saying last month it will give the project $49 million from its latest budget. That's after the agency set aside just $17.5 million a year ago.
"The state money enabled us to let the first three (dredging) contracts," Newsome said.
A fourth contract is expected to be approved by the end of this year, deepening the harbor's inner channel to the Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant and widening that terminal's turn basin to 1,650 feet from 1,450 feet. It will be funded from this year's Army Corps award and a $50 million loan the authority received from state legislators.
Charleston port officials hope to complete the harbor deepening by early 2021, about the same time the first of three wharfs at the new Leatherman Terminal in North Charleston will finish construction. Once completed, Charleston will have the deepest navigation channel on the East Coast, although the Port of Virginia is planning a 55-foot depth for its harbor.
All told, the authority along with the state and federal governments will spend nearly $2.4 billion on infrastructure designed to keep big container ships visiting the port.