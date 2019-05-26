The allure of Florida's fast-growing population and booming automotive market proved to be too much to convince Volvo Cars to move its import operations away from the Port of Georgia.
Griff Lynch, executive director of the Georgia Ports Authority, told the agency's board of directors last week that the company has decided to stay at Colonel's Terminal in Brunswick, Ga., where the Swedish automaker has imported vehicles for sale in the U.S. for several years.
"They've signed on with one of our auto processors and they'll be moving approximately 25,000 vehicles through the port at Colonel's Island next year," Lynch told the board.
There had been speculation Volvo might move its import hub to the Port of Charleston, which is practically next door to the manufacturer's $1.1 billion campus in Berkeley County. The Charleston port exports the S60 sedans built at the plant off Interstate 26.
"We had discussed handling the import business with Volvo, but ultimately the proximity to the Florida market and overall costs were the deciding factors," said Erin Dhand, spokeswoman for the S.C. State Ports Authority.
Florida is the nation's third-largest car market, notching $80.4 billion in annual sales, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association. The Sunshine State trails California's $120.1 billion in sales and the $92 billion worth of cars sold in Texas each year.
And with 870 new-car dealerships, Florida ranks No. 4 behind California (1,323), Texas (1,189) and Pennsylvania (871).
South Carolina, by comparison, has 250 new-car dealerships and $13.2 billion in annual car sales.
Florida also boasts some of the fastest-growing metro areas in the country, including Fort Myers, Sarasota, Naples and Orlando.
The SPA said Volvo's decision is similar to one made earlier by BMW, which has its largest manufacturing plant in Spartanburg County. The German automaker imports cars at the Brunswick port and exports its Upstate-made X-model SUVs from the Columbus Street Terminal in downtown Charleston.
"We are handling the exports to all markets where we have ocean carrier services, which is most," Dhand said.
Volvo started exporting cars from Charleston in February and expects to eventually send about 75,000 cars overseas once the plant near Ridgeville reaches peak capacity.
BMW has long been one of the Port of Charleston's biggest customers, exporting 234,689 vehicles in 2018. The $8.4 billion value of those X-models helped BMW's Upstate plant remain the nation's biggest vehicle exporter for the fifth consecutive year.
CSI: Charleston
AirBoss of America Corp. has acquired Charleston-based Critical Solutions International to form a new business called AirBoss Defense Group.
CSI is a global supplier of route-clearance vehicles, counter-mine equipment and other products to the U.S. and foreign military forces. Its offices are on Clements Ferry Road near Daniel Island.
When the deal closes, AirBoss will own 55 percent of the newly formed company while CSI's current owners will retain the remaining 45 percent, according to AirBoss president Lisa Swartzman.
AirBoss, which is based in Canada, will also receive $60 million in cash at closing, which is expected during the second quarter of this year subject to regulatory approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.
The structure will let AirBoss "maintain a meaningful stake in a larger, more-focused defense business with significant growth prospects while also supporting accelerated additional investment in our other wholly owned lines of business," Swartzman said.
Following the closing, Patrick Callahan, CSI's top executive, will be CEO of AirBoss Defense Group.
Lowest-cost luxury
Volvo's S60 is at the top of a list of premium compact cars offering the best value, according to the Intellichoice research arm of Motor Trend magazine.
The South Carolina-made car "stood above the rest with its low insurance, financing, repair and ownership costs over five years," Intellichoice said. The S60 beat out the BMW 430i and 440i Gran Coupe for top honors.
The average five-year cost of insuring an S60 is $6,647 — thousands less than the runners-up, Intellichoice said. And repairs for Volvo's sedan run hundreds less than the BMW vehicles.
"As for driving, we love the Volvo S60 and its wagon sibling, the V60, for their attractive exterior design, an example of Scandinavian minimalism at its best," Intellichoice said. "The interior sports a clean look with minimal buttons and some of the best wood trim you'll ever lay your hands on."