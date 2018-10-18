After leading the Port of Charleston to a record-setting fiscal year, CEO Jim Newsome is getting a raise.
The State Ports Authority's board of directors on Thursday approved an annual salary of $530,000 for Newsome — an increase of 10.4 percent from this year's $480,000 base pay — to take effect Jan. 1.
The board also approved bonuses for the authority's top executives, awarding them 75 percent of the money from a variable compensation plan that was based on meeting cash flow and container cargo volume goals.
Newsome's bonus is $118,800, giving him total compensation of $648,800 for the coming year.
That amount is less than his peers at competing East Coast seaports. John Reinhart, executive director of the Virginia Port Authority, made $683,662 in salary and bonuses this year, while Griff Lynch, executive director of the Savannah-based Georgia Ports Authority, was paid $778,717.
Cargo has grown at an annual rate of 7 percent since Newsome took over port operations in 2009, with the port handling about 900,000 more containers measured in 20-foot increments on an annual basis. The port set a record of 2.2 million cargo containers for the fiscal year that ended in June and is projecting 5 percent growth this year.
"These numbers don't happen by themselves, they happen because we have excellent people," Bill Stern, the authority's chairman, told Newsome and other executives Thursday. "What you all instill in the people who work for you is reflected in these numbers."
Barbara Melvin, currently vice president of terminals and operations, will be promoted to chief operating officer in the coming year. That promotion comes with the authority's second-highest salary at $325,000 — an 18.2 percent raise over her current $275,000 pay. Melvin also will receive a $51,563 bonus.
"If you look at her track record in terms of what she did in government affairs, what she did with harbor deepening and with operations, it's a good move for the port," Newsome said, adding this will be the first time the authority has had a chief operating officer.
"I think it's time to have a clear No. 2 for the port," Newsome said. "I would think 85 to 90 percent of our head count reports to Barbara today."