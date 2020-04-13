Charleston port crane updated: it's completely fabricated

The five supersized ship-to-shore cranes that will move cargo at the soon-to-open Leatherman Terminal recently hit a construction milestone, with fabrication of the frames completed at the ZPMC engineering firm in Shanghai.
But there's still plenty of work left to be done before the cranes make their way to the old Navy base in North Charleston later this summer.
"It's kind of like framing a house — the frame goes up really quickly and then you have to put a lot of more technical attention to the remaining parts" such as the computer drives that will help the cranes operate, said Barbara Melvin, chief operating officer for the State Ports Authority.
The cranes are being built in China because ZPMC is the only company that builds the large ship-to-shore cranes used at seaports worldwide. Melvin said she doesn't expect any delays in their delivery despite the COVID-19 crisis that shut down most factories for months earlier this year.
"I think we'll see a June or July shipment date and they'll arrive sometime in August or September," she said.
The terminal's 134-acre first phase, scheduled to open in March 2021, will include a 1,400-foot wharf that can accommodate ships carrying as many as 19,000 containers measured in 20-foot increments.
The five cranes will have a 169-foot lift height and cost about $12 million apiece.
At full buildout, the terminal will have three berths and the annual capacity for 2.4 million 20-foot containers. That’s the same size as the Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant and it gives the port enough room to handle expected growth over the next two decades.
Funding found
A firm developing a boutique hotel in the former Bob Ellis shoe store on King Street has secured funds to finance the project.
Connecticut-based Knighthead Funding provided King & George Street LLC with $30.5 million in mortgage debt for the corner development, which calls for hotel rooms, extended-stay apartments, a cafe, a courtyard and retail space.
The project is being backed by ROOST Apartment Hotel, an extended-stay lodging concept with locations in Philadelphia that's also involved in the development of the former Dixie Furniture store on upper King.
Like the former Bob Ellis location at 332 King St., the 50-room hotel development farther north at the Dixie site will be a combination of guest rooms and ground floor retail.
3-comma club
While 401(k)s and pension funds have tracked the stock market's roller-coaster highs and lows this year, there's one financial measure that can be counted on for its consistency: the Forbes magazine list of each state's wealthiest person.
The latest version, released last week, includes a host of familiar names. Washington state's Jeff Bezos is there with his Amazon online retail fortune estimated at $113 billion — wealthiest in the nation. Warren Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate owns more than a dozen companies, is Nebraska's richest person. The Oracle of Omaha's fortune totaled $67.5 billion when Forbes calculated its figures on March 18.
And former presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is New York's most affluent resident with $48 billion. The man he hoped to beat, President Donald Trump, has a mere $2.1 billion in comparison, but still holds the top spot in the nation's capital.
In South Carolina, the title belongs once again to Anita Zucker, CEO of Charleston-based conglomerate The InterTech Group, which counts chemical and aeronautics manufacturing among its holdings. Zucker, whose wealth by Forbes' count totals $1.8 billion, took over the company after her husband Jerry Zucker passed away in 2008. In addition to her work, Zucker has donated millions of dollars to Trident Technical College, the University of South Carolina and other educational causes.
Forbes picked the top member of what it calls "the three comma club" from each state to compile the list. Some states had plenty of billionaires to choose from — nearly half of the country's 623 billionaires live in California and New York. Seven states had none — Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota and Vermont.
Changing chambers
A senior executive at the Charleston region’s oldest pro-business organization is heading south for a new role, but he’s not quite leaving the Lowcountry.
Ian Scott has been hired as chief executive officer of the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce. He starts Wednesday, right in the thick of the coronavirus pandemic.
“To me there is no question: Response, recovery and ultimately thriving out of COVID-19 is priority one,” Scott told the Beaufort Gazette and Island Packet. “It’s got to be every chamber of commerce’s job to help as many employers as they can weather this storm.”
He succeeds Blakely Williams, who announced her resignation in December.
The Beaufort chamber is a relative newcomer compared to its larger sister organization up the coast. It was formed in 1892, or 119 years after its new CEO's previous employer was established.
Scott joined the 1,700-member North Charleston-based chamber in 2017 as senior vice president for government relations. Before that, he worked nine years in various roles for the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives in Virginia.