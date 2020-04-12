Charleston port cargo falls amid dire predictions for global trade

World trade could be in for its worst year since the Great Depression, according to worst-case estimates by the World Trade Organization, but statistics at the Port of Charleston have continued to hold up fairly well — so far — under the COVID-19 strain.
Charleston's port moved 185,631 cargo boxes through its terminals in March. That's a 13.3 percent drop from the same month a year ago but less than the 15 percent decrease Jim Newsome, president and CEO of the State Ports Authority, predicted. Newsome said the April numbers are likely to be worse — roughly 20 percent lower than last year.
Imports led the decline in March, with the number of loaded boxes down more than 18 percent because of slowing demand from U.S. consumers who've been ordered to stay at home as the coronavirus spreads. Loaded exports were down 6 percent, with the inward and outward flow of empty containers making up the rest.
The Port of Virginia fared better, with loaded containers down 3.3 percent. The Port of Georgia had not reported its March totals as of late last week.
The ultimate impact on global cargo levels will depend on how quickly the coronavirus can be contained, according to the WTO report issued last week.
"If the pandemic is brought under control relatively soon, and the right policies are in place, trade and output could rebound nearly to their pre-pandemic trajectory as early as 2021 — regardless of how steep the initial fall is," Roberto Azevedo, the organization's director, said during a news conference. "But there are other scenarios in which trade volumes post-recovery would remain below the pre-COVID trendline."
For the rest of 2020, the WTO says its best-case scenario has cargo declining by 13 percent — about the same level seen during the Great Recession more than a decade ago. If the virus lingers, however, the organization predicts cargo could plummet at least 32 percent, something that hasn't happened since the Great Recession.
Keeping it clean
Truckers are starting to get more recognition for the work they do to keep the nation's supply chain moving during the COVID-19 crisis, and firms are taking steps to make sure their drivers can stay on the road.
"Because of this virus, people are more appreciative of the contribution truck drivers make," Phil Byrd, president and CEO of North Charleston-based Bulldog Hiway Express told the Commercial Carrier Journal. "Drivers contribute to every person in America. Even in harms’ way, the U.S. truck driver delivers the freight."
Bulldog is providing hand sanitizer, gloves and other sterilizing products to keep vehicles sanitized and drivers safe, the journal reported.
"Technology also plays a part in (Bulldog's) COVID-19 efforts," the publication said. "Paper documents coming from pickups and deliveries are immediately processed using in-cab scanning while wearing synthetic gloves. Not only does it improve workflow for their business systems, it also reduces paper transmission of a virus from a variety of sources."