Charleston Place, the city's biggest hotel and revitalization engine, is up for sale

Charleston's largest hotel and the centerpiece the revitalization that transformed the downtown area into a world-renowned tourism destination is up for sale.

Citing its "long-term strategy," the owner of the 443-room Belmond Charleston Place has hired a global real estate firm to "explore market interest for the possible sale" of the property, a spokesperson said in written statement.

"During the process, Charleston Place will continue its day-to-day operation as usual with Belmond's signature hallmarks of unscripted service and genuine hospitality," the statement said.

A marketing brochure sent out to potential bidders by the commercial real estate firm CBRE Inc. described Charleston Place as "the cornerstone of Charleston's world-renowned Historic District" and its location as the "best possible" in the market.

Between its guest rooms, dining venues, meeting space and upscale retail shops, Charleston Place occupies about 3.3 acres, bound by King, Meeting and Market streets.

The 70-page brochure did not include an asking price, but a sale would almost certainly set a new record for a commercial property in the region.

The development was championed by then-Mayor Joe Riley in the 1980s to spur the revitalization of a faltering downtown that's since become one of the crown jewels of the South Carolina tourism economy.

Opened in 1986 as The Omni by a group led by late shopping center magnate Alfred Taubman, it was first sold for $80 million — roughly the cost it took to build it — in 1995 to Sea Containers Ltd. It then ended up in the hands of Orient-Express, which rebranded all of its properties as Belmond in 2014 and embarked two years later on an extensive $41 million renovation of Charleston Place.

The property changed hands yet again in 2019, when France's luxury retail and lifestyle conglomerate LVHM Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy snapped up the entire Belmond portfolio for $3.2 billion.

The marketing materials describe the purchase offer as likely the "only opportunity" for the world's biggest luxury hotel brands to enter the Charleston market because of the "extremely high barriers to entry" and "legally irreplaceable scale."

Much of the firm's pitch stresses the "competitive advantage" of Charleston Place and the "economic moats" that protect it. Essentially, nothing like it could ever be built in the downtown area again based on current city ordinances that restrict the size and location of new hotels. In the Historic District, for instance, the cap is 50 rooms.

"Charleston Place is truly impossible to replicate, representing a generational acquisition opportunity for both hotel owners and core real estate investors," according the brochure. "Charleston Place likely represents the only opportunity for brands such as 1 Hotels, Fairmont, Four Seasons, Montage, Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis or Waldorf-Astoria to enter the Charleston market."

A financial overview in the document shows just how much COVID-19 affected the property in 2020. Revenue per room declined by about 66.5 percent last year to about $86. Total operating revenue for the property, including income from rooms and food and beverage sales, tumbled by a similar amount, to $29.3 million.

Belmond Charleston Place was one of dozens of properties that closed during the early weeks of the pandemic. It reopened in late June, right around when most temporarily shuttered lodgings were started to come back online.

The latest market research show that the Charleston hotel industry is on the rebound. For a four-week moving average ending June 6, Charleston ranked fourth among all markets for occupancy, according to the hospitality data and analytics firm STR.

Within the local market, Belmond Charleston Place competes with a "small set of properties," the memo stated, "most notably," Hotel Bennett and The Dewberry, which are farther up the peninsula near Marion Square. It also vies for guests with a "select group" of much smaller high-end boutique lodgings such as The Spectator and The Planters Inn.

The hotel also is poised to recapture large group bookings, assuming the conference and convention business ramps up again.

"Featuring 41,000 square feet of refined and distinctive meeting space, Charleston Place is the preferred luxury meeting destination on the South Carolina coast," the brochure pointed out.