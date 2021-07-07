Charleston pizzeria plans more venues; restaurant rebrands, another opens; art shop closing

The owners of a Charleston pizzeria business plan to add more venues in the region.

Adam Carb, co-owner of Steel City Pizza, said the company hopes to expand by opening three more restaurants, with the first announcement by early next year.

Carb and Gavin McCulley co-own Steel City Pizza as well as the recently closed Community Pizza House near Tanger Outlets in North Charleston.

Carb said the former Community Pizza House, which the owners said they closed in early June because of a staffing shortage, held its own but might perform better as another type of restaurant since Mellow Mushroom pizzeria is just down the street.

"It's tough to have two major pizzerias in a non-residential market," he said.

It's a bit early to announce any intended locations for Steel City Pizza, Carb said, but one could be on the way by the spring of 2022.

Carb and McCulley have been trying to sell the building that houses Community Pizza House since late 2019.

Now serving

A new dining spot is now open across from Marion Square in downtown Charleston.

Hero Doughnuts & Buns can be found at 145 Calhoun St., where Panera Bread was once located.

The menu includes items beyond breakfast and doughnuts, according to Gerry Schauer with the commercial real estate firm Avison Young, who represented the tenant.

The Alabama-based business offers burgers, sandwiches, and salads as well. It also applied for an alcohol license earlier this year, so look for mimosas, bloody marys and beer, too.

The Charleston location is founder Will Drake's fourth. Two others are in the home base of Birmingham while another shop is in Atlanta. Others are in the works, according to the restaurant's website.

Rebranding

A Charleston restaurant is shutting down for part of July to update its interior and rebrand itself.

The Park Café at 730 Rutledge Ave. will close July 12-24 and reopen July 27 as Park & Grove.

It will still be open for lunch and brunch, but will now put a primary focus on dinner, serving seasonal dishes.

Leading the culinary team is chef Ramon Taimanglo, former executive chef at Peninsula Grill. Food-and-beverage-industry veteran Samson Kohanski will be general manager.

"Restaurants are living, breathing entities that need to grow and the pandemic helped shed light on our team’s hopes and aspirations for future evolution," said Park & Grove owner Karalee Nielsen Fallert.

Park & Grove will be open July 27-Aug. 3 for dinner-only service (5-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, and 5-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday). Beginning Aug. 4, it will be open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Going dark

A downtown Charleston art shop is shutting down later this month after an eight-year run.

Art Mecca will close July 20 at 427 King St., with artworks up to 50 percent off. Normal business hours of 10 a.m.-5 p.m. will remain until the final day.

No Target date

A few readers have asked when the new Target store in downtown Charleston is going to open.

An opening date has not been set for the planned small-format shop at 211 King St., spokeswoman Jill Lewis said.

"We’ll announce that as we get closer to the opening," she said

In March, the Minneapolis-based retailer announced it will occupy 30,000 square feet in the Majestic Square ground-floor corner space at King and Market streets that recently housed teen clothier Forever 21 and previously Saks Fifth Avenue.

Target inked an initial 10-year lease with six five-year extension options, according to a memorandum filed with the Charleston County Register of Deeds.

Book it

The summer book sale to support Charleston County Public Library system is set for July 9-11 at the main branch at 68 Calhoun St. in downtown Charleston.

The sale runs 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 9-10, and 2-4 p.m. July 11. A members-only event is set for the evening of July 8.

Prices start at $1 for pocket paperbacks and $4 for hardback books. Mask-wearing is encouraged at the sale sponsored by Friends of the Library.