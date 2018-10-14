East Coast shipping hubs like the Port of Charleston continue to take market-share from their West Coast counterparts thanks to the expansion of the Panama Canal, according to data from analyst John McKown with Blue Alpha Capital.
That was especially true in August.
Containers arriving at the 10 largest U.S. seaports that month were up 3.2 percent compared to last year, McKown writes in his latest newsletter.
Once you break down the data, it's clear that ports along the East and Gulf coasts accounted for the difference. Those ports saw 10.2 percent growth in August. West Coast ports experienced a 2.2 percent decline.
"While East Coast ports have typically performed better since the expanded Panama Canal allowed larger ships, which favored more direct service versus intermodal service via (the) West Coast, August showed a larger than usual difference," McKown writes.
The Port of Houston, at nearly 38 percent, had the highest growth rate with retailers like Walmart, Home Depot and Amazon recently setting up distribution centers to move goods imported from Asia to the growing Texas population base.
Charleston had the second-highest growth rate at 16 percent, which ports chief Jim Newsome attributes to a mix of retail- and manufacturing-related imports. Newsome, CEO of the State Ports Authority, said Volvo Cars and Samsung are bringing more parts through the port while Harbor Freight Tools — a key client at the authority's inland port in Dillon — is growing into its recent distribution center expansion.
The weakest performers in August were ports in Long Beach, Seattle/Tacoma and Los Angeles, with declines of 3.6 percent, 3.5 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.
This is the first time since October 2015 that both Long Beach and L.A. have experienced simultaneous drops in cargo, McKown said, excluding impacts from the Chinese New Year that falls on different dates annually.
Even with the growing disparity between East Coast and West Coast numbers, McKown says ports around the globe "have benefited immensely from the historical volume growth of container shipping," which has typically outpaced world GDP growth — sometimes by a wide margin.
But there could be trouble on the horizon.
Tariffs have played little or no role in global trade in recent years, with McKown's research showing the average tariff worldwide was at about 2 percent in 2017. The average tariff for imports coming into the U.S. was 1.6 percent.
"Furthermore, the extraordinary efficiency of container ships that carry the majority of foreign trade by value has reduced overall shipping costs on many products to an equally inconsequential percentage," McKown stated. "These facts have allowed goods to flow freely to the significant economic benefits of the countries involved."
Recent import duties imposed by President Donald Trump threaten that equilibrium.
"It is easy to see these tariffs having ... a 15 percent decline in imported volume equal to approximately 3 million (containers) annually," McKown said, with retaliatory tariffs by other countries leading to similar declines in exports.
"The economic impact of that, spread across the entire U.S. economy, would be devastating and result in a noteworthy recession," he said.
And if a full-fledged, global trade war were to break out — something McKown terms "highly unlikely" at this point — all bets are off, conjuring images of a Smoot-Hawley-like trade meltdown.
Willis Hawley and Reed Smoot were federal legislators who sponsored the Tariff Act of 1930, which increased nearly 900 U.S. import duties just as America was entering the Great Depression.
"The impact on U.S. trade was dramatic," McKown said, "as by 1933, compared to 1929, imports had declined by 66 percent and exports had declined 61 percent."