Charleston office building with a historic address fetches nearly $24M

A prominent Charleston office building at a historic address is under new ownership courtesy of a $23.75 million deal that closed late last week.

The sale of the nearly 72,000-square-foot structure at 134 Meeting St. was announced Monday by Cushman & Wakefield, which represented the seller, an affiliate of Cobalt Property Group.

The five-story building is about 93 percent leased. Its key tenants include two law firms, K&L Gates and Haynsworth Sinkler & Boyd.

The new landlord is affiliated with Illinois-based Highland Ventures Ltd., which owns retail businesses and commercial real estate holdings in the Midwest and along the East Coast. The buyer was represented by Insite Properties, a Charlotte firm that will open an office at 134 Meeting and manage the property.

The building is about two blocks south of the City Market and was completed in 1987. It has "a dead center" presence in the peninsula's business district, Insite founder and managing partner Jay Blanton said Monday.

The new ownership group is looking past the market disruptions that the COVID-19 pandemic are creating for the commercial real estate industry.

"We advised our buyer that 134 Meeting was part of the permanent fabric of office space in downtown Charleston and will always be, with proximity to all of the courts and retail and amenities," said Blanton, whose firm bought Albemarle Point Center on Croghan Spur Road in West Ashley three years ago. "We just view it as a very stable property."

The deal with Cobalt's 134 Meeting CMB LLC closed Friday. The previous owner paid $19.55 million for 134 Meeting and the ground lease in late 2014 and completed a renovation the following year. Jared Londry, a managing director with Cushman & Wakefield in Charlotte, called the building "a best-in-class" asset.

A key date in the history of the property was Dec. 20, 1860, when delegates of the South Carolina secession convention met on nearby Broad Street to approve an ordinance to break off from the Union, which helped trigger the Civil War. Later that night, they signed the Ordinance of Secession at Institute Hall, which stood at 134 Meeting before it burned to the ground in late 1861.