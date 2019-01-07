After a nationwide search, Trident United Way will have a new leader in March.
The Charleston nonprofit organization announced Monday Chloe Knight Tonney will take over as president and CEO on March 7, shortly before Chris Kerrigan retires in April after 20 years at the helm.
Tonney, a College of Charleston graduate with more than 30 years of nonprofit experience, returns to the Charleston area after spending 16 years with the CDC Foundation in Atlanta, where she most recently served as the chief innovation and strategy officer. There, she focused on creative partnerships that advanced the mission of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Tonney holds a bachelors in political science and gave the 2013 commencement address to her alma mater in 2013. She also is a member of the College of Charleston Foundation Board of Directors, serving on the executive, advancement and development committees. Her husband, Rick Tonney, is a graduate of The Citadel.
Tonney said she is excited to be returning to the Lowcountry.
"It's an extraordinary area with a vibrant culture and people," she said. "The region is undergoing tremendous growth and change, and I look forward to reconnecting with the community and working to ensure that opportunities for a quality education, financial stability and health are optimized for its citizens. I can't wait to get started."
The head of the organization's search committee said it selected Tonney from an outstanding field of applicants.
"We knew how important selecting the right candidate was to the community and the organization," said Bank of South Carolina CEO Fleetwood Hassell, who sits on the board and chaired the search committee. "We had to get it right."
Trident United Way's board chairman said the organization has benefited from a history of strong leadership and low turnover at the top.
"We are very excited to welcome Chloe to the TUW family and know that she will carry on the tradition of creating community transformation through collective impact in education, financial stability and health," Board Chair Bob Fei said, whose company Life Cycle Engineering assisted in the selection process.
The new leader's first name is pronounced as "Chlo" as if there is no "e."