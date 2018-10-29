The parent company of The Post and Courier has lined up two buyers for the television business that it put on the market over the summer.
E.W. Scripps Co. is acquiring the bulk of the portfolio from Charleston-based Evening Post Industries LLC and its Cordillera Communications subsidiary. It is purchasing 15 of the 16 TV stations for $521 million.
The stations Scripps is buying serve 10 mostly smaller markets in California, Colorado, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana and Texas. They are network affiliates of ABC, CBS, NBC and Telemundo and employ about 700 workers.
Scripps said the acquisition expands its local broadcasting reach to 51 stations in 36 markets with a reach of nearly 21 percent of U.S. TV households. The company projected it will yield about $8 million in annual cost savings from the deal.
“Through this transaction, Scripps will operate the No. 1-rated TV stations in a third of its markets, enhancing the durability of our portfolio,” said Brian Lawlor, president the Cincinnati-based company's local media division.
In a separate transaction, Evening Post Industries is selling its remaining station in Tucson, Ariz., to Illinois-based Quincy Media Inc. Scripps already operates two stations in that market and couldn't buy another under federal ownership rules.
Both sales are expected to be finalized in early 2019. The buyers were selected through an auction process.
Evening Post Industries announced in August that it had hired an investment bank to help it sell its TV portfolio, citing the ongoing consolidation of the industry.
The Charleston holding company began diversifying into the television business in 1974, when it was primarily a newspaper publisher.
CEO John Barnwell said in a note to employees Monday that the two sales mark the end of "a fantastic run."
"We think we have just the right kind of buyers in Scripps and Quincy," he said in the memo. "Both are family-controlled companies that have media roots and cultures that are similar to ours, and we believe they will be great places of opportunity for all of out television employees to to grow and advance their broadcast careers."
Barnwell added that privately held Evening Post Industries plans to reinvest "a significant amount" of the sale proceeds in its other businesses and "probably others that are yet to be found."