The caretaker of the former Navy base property in North Charleston has hired an architect to kick off the planning phase for a new museum that would display the historic H.L. Hunley submarine and other maritime artifacts.

The Charleston Naval Complex Redevelopment/Naval Base Museum Authority said Friday it awarded the job to Thomas & Denzinger Architects. The Charleston-based firm is working with seven other companies, including engineers, contractors and exhibit designers.

This first phase will focus on "strategic and conceptual planning." It is expected to take several months and include public input, the redevelopment authority said.

Afterward, the agency's board "will evaluate the findings and determine the viability of a museum and whether to proceed with a full architectural design plan," according to a written statement.

The preliminary estimated total cost of the project is about $80 million. In addition to the Hunley, the museum would showcase the 8,000-piece, state-owned Peery collection of Civil War maritime memorabilia and other items.

Two potential sites are to be studied as part of the roughly $600,000 analysis by the Thomas & Denzinger-led consortium. One is on the former Navy base, just north of Noisette Creek. The other is at the state-owned Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum in Mount Pleasant.

"The goal is to develop a world-class maritime museum focused on our nation’s naval history that delivers a powerful, educational and unforgettable experience for its guests," the redevelopment authority said in a document outlining the scope of the planning phase.

The agency started soliciting bids from "project teams" in April. Documents posted on its website showed six firms made it to the interview phase.

“Our board looks forward to seeing what the experienced project team of Thomas & Denzinger provides for our review,” chairman William L. Schachte, a retired Navy rear admiral, said in a statement.

The authority said the General Assembly assigned it "the responsibility of constructing and operating a building to house the H.L. Hunley ... and state-owned maritime artifacts."

The Hunley is a hand-cranked, 40-foot-long vessel that launched the world’s first successful submarine attack by sinking the Union blockade ship Housatonic off Sullivan’s Island on Feb. 17, 1864.

The Confederate sub never reappeared after that mission. The vessel and its human remains were found and later recovered 4 miles offshore in 2000. The crew was buried at Magnolia Cemetery in Charleston.

Since then, the Hunley has been undergoing conservation work at the Clemson University-run Warren Lasch Conservation Center at the former Navy base.

As for the Peery artifacts, the state has owned them since 2001, when it paid $3 million for the collection.