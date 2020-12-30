Charleston native and Air Force captain fashions activewear line for the gym

A Charleston native tired of spending money on expensive but what she felt were subpar gym clothes recently launched a new activewear line for women.

U.S. Air Force Capt. Angel Johnson, now stationed near Denver, founded a brand called ICONI after realizing her form-fitting workout attire sometimes allowed people to see through it.

"I work out a lot because of my job, and I want to stay in shape," Johnson said, a 2013 graduate of The Citadel who grew up in Hanahan. "The things I was buying had high price tags, but they were not up to par, and I was tired of spending tons of money on activewear."

Late one night in 2019 while on duty at Buckley Air Force Base in the Denver suburb of Aurora, she turned to a fellow airman and said, "I'm going to start my own activewear line."

The airman responded, "OK, but it's 1 o'clock in the morning."

The next day Johnson told her friends about her idea and immediately began doing as much research as possible on materials for workout clothes for women.

Using her concentration in African-American history in undergraduate studies, she wanted to incorporate an African angle in the name.

She came across a town called Iconi on the Comoro Islands off the east coast of Africa and decided on the brand, with the acronym standing for: "I can overcome. Nothing's impossible."

The logo represents power, strength and versatility, Johnson said.

In October 2019, she launched her business and expected her first shipment later that month from Hong Kong, but communications issues came into play and by the end of they year, the coronavirus was starting to affect logistics.

Turning to a variety of Asian countries for production, she received her first items in January. They included a white sleeveless shirt with an open back, red leggings and a red sports bra.

She now offers about 30 different clothing items that are workout-related, priced from $25 to $50.

"When they arrive, I have different people test them to make sure no matter what size they are, they won't be see-through," Johnson said.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Her offerings, made of different materials such as nylon, spandex and polyester blends, have a motivational edge, some that come with statements such as "Embrace your power" on them.

Sales started slow at first because people weren't going to the gym as the pandemic unfolded. But in November, Oprah Winfrey tagged her products as one of her favorites in Oprah magazine.

"Since then, business has been booming," Johnson said.

Delivery has not been an issue because she pre-orders the items and has them sent to her in Colorado, where orders can be filled without waiting for shipments from overseas that could be delayed because of the virus.

Johnson also believes in giving back, and 10 percent of all profits are donated to nonprofit organizations.

She doesn't know what her future holds for her military life.

"I've been in (the Air Force) seven years, and I like it, but I definitely want to come back to Charleston," Johnson said.

When she graduated from The Citadel, she thought about becoming a lawyer in either civilian life or in the Air Force.

Johnson decided to follow in the footsteps of a brother in the Navy and an uncle in the Army.

"I decided I liked my career field," she said.

The idea for a side business came from a military colleague while she was stationed in Afghanistan. He suggested she think about what she would do if she ever left the Air Force.

He said, "Outside of the military, you can have a career.' I thought, 'What is my legacy that I want to give over to my family?'"

And ICONI was born.