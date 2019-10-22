A Charleston-based dermatalogical business owned by The Post and Courier's parent company has purchased the rights to a medical facial cream for $35 million, marking its largest acquisition to date.

EPI Health, a subsidiary of Evening Post Industries LLC, closed the deal with Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. earlier this month.

The newly acquired prescription medication is called Rhofade, and it treats redness from the skin condition rosacea, which affects about 16 million Americans.

EPI Health paid Aclaris $35 million and could pay up to an additional $20 million if the treatment hits certain sales targets. It also has assumed the seller's royalty payment obligations.

John Dinofrio, president, said the EPI Health sales force will be expanded as a result of the latest purchase as it markets the Rhofade globally. Until now, it had been sold only in the United States.

"Rhofade is a transformational opportunity that aligns extremely well with our current product portfolio and physician base," Dinofrio said in a letter to employees. "Rhofade is an established brand with existing revenue stream that will have an immediate impact and positions nicely on our foundation."

The seller is a publicly traded biopharmaceuticals company based in Pennsylvania that acquired the global rights to Rhofade about a year ago from Allergan Sales, which started marketing it in 2017.

Aclaris executives said on a recent call with investors that prescriptions for the treatment climbed 12 percent from the first quarter to the second quarter. The patent, which was issued in July, expires in June 2035.

Rhofade has no generic version and its closest rival is a gel called Mirvaso, though Dinofrio described the competition between the two medications as minimal. He pegged the potential available market for Rhofade sales at $1.2 billion.

Rhofade brought in $8.4 million in revenue through the first half of 2019 and accounted for most of Aclaris' revenue, according to financial statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company said it is refocusing its business on on research and development of new drugs outside of the dermatology field.

EPI Health was created in 2017 when Evening Post Industries bought Cipher Pharmaceuticals US for $13.6 million. The Rhofade deal brings the company's roster of dermatological treatments to seven.