Charleston loses tour guide appeal; judges rule required testing is unconstitutional

The city of Charleston has lost its appeal to reinstate a mandatory testing policy for all tour guides.
Judges with the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled unanimously that the city violated free speech rights with its testing rules. The policy was struck down by U.S. District Judge David Norton in 2018.
Charleston appealed that ruling and had hoped to reinstate the required exam.
In the court's opinion, Judge Robert B. King wrote that Charleston's ordinance "undoubtedly burdens protected speech."
In order for a government to lawfully burden speech, it has to demonstrate that it "actually tried or considered less-speech-restrictive alternatives and that such alternatives were inadequate to serve the government's interest," King writes.
But, the ruling states, the city failed to provide evidence it had done that, and therefore the ordinance was deemed unconstitutional.
The lawsuit against the city's tour guide testing policy was filed in 2016 by the Institute for Justice, an Arlington, Va.-based free speech group that represented three plaintiffs — Kim Billups, Mike Warfield and Michael Nolan — all of whom attempted the November 2015 tour guide exam but did not pass.
In the several years since the suit was filed, Charleston has continued to argue that the testing policy is necessary to protect its interests in the tourism sector and ensure that visitors are presented with accurate information.
Lawyers with the Institute for Justice said in a statement Thursday that this ruling reaffirms their argument that the First Amendment protects a person's "right to speak for a living."
"Government officials consistently assume that they can trample your right to speak just because someone wants to pay to hear you," attorney Robert McNamara said in the statement.
That assumption, McNamara said, is wrong.
