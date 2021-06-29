Charleston law firm joins a Pennsylvania practice

A law firm from the Keystone State is dipping its toe in the South Carolina legal pool.
Charleston-based Spitz & Neville has merged its practice with Saxton & Stump. It will continue operating under its existing name, according to a June 29 announcement.
The Meeting Street firm was formed in 2020 by attorneys Stephen A. Spitz and Irish “Ryan” Neville. Its practice areas include commercial litigation, business law, real estate, insurance issues and legal appeals.
Spitz has joined Saxton & Stump as senior counsel. Neville is a litigator and shareholder.
Neville said he and Spitz have known Saxton & Stump CEO Jim Saxton for several years and were impressed with the Lancaster, Pa.-based firm’s business model and its growth.
“It made sense for us to join forces to enhance the services we could offer our clients in South Carolina while also tapping into shared centralized resources to take our client service to the next level,” he said.
The tie-up is the first out-of-state expansion and the fourth office for Saxton & Stump, which has about 65 attorneys. The firm said the Charleston deal was an opportunity to expand South the reach of its core law practice and its affiliated businesses, which include two consulting firms and a dispute resolution company that provides litigation alternatives.