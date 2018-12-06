A few years ago King Street was named one of the top shopping districts in America.
Now, a new survey places Charleston among the top places to shop locally.
The Holy City comes in No. 10 on the top 20 list by online review platform Yelp. It identified cities that have the best selection for consumers "who love shopping small."
The survey only chose one city in each state, and that city had to have at least 100 relevant businesses.
Laguna Beach, Calif., received top billing, with Asheville, N.C., coming in second.
“The Charleston area is blessed with a high-quality, diverse local retail scene," said Helen Hill, CEO of Explore Charleston. "It’s become one of our region’s most popular attributes among both locals and visitors. For local retail to receive this recognition is encouraging and further testament to Charleston’s relevance."
Yelp analyzed its 2012-2017 data to find the types of businesses that are most popular during the holiday season within categories such as shopping, food, and beauty and spas.
The cities with the highest ratings for businesses in those categories were then identified. Given the emphasis on holiday shopping, only gift-related reviews were counted.
“Nothing feels better than buying a unique holiday gift and supporting a great local business at the same time,” said Hannah Cheesman of Yelp.
The survey found 150 million Americans are likely to shop at a locally owned business for gifts this year, spending on average $424.